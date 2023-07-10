CNBC TV18
New SIPs registered in June highest till date, overall SIP inflows above Rs 14,000 mark for fourth straight month

New SIPs registered in June highest till date, overall SIP inflows above Rs 14,000-mark for fourth straight month

New SIPs registered in June highest till date, overall SIP inflows above Rs 14,000-mark for fourth straight month
By Anshul  Jul 10, 2023 3:20:29 PM IST (Published)

SIP is an investment plan (methodology) offered by Mutual Funds wherein one could invest a fixed amount in a mutual fund scheme periodically at fixed intervals — say once a month instead of making a lump-sum investment. Read this to understand how it fared recently

The number of new Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) registered in June 2023 were over 27 lakh, which is the highest till date, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed. With this, the number of SIP accounts stood at 6.65 crore for June 2023 compared to 6.52 in May 2023.  The SIP asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 7.93 crore, compared to Rs 7.52 crore in May 2023.

The SIP inflows, meanwhile, inched lower to Rs 14,734 crore in June 2023. Inflows via SIPs had hit a fresh record high of Rs 14,749 crore in May. This is the fourth consecutive month of SIP flows coming in above the Rs 14,000 crore mark. A total of 11 new schemes were launched in June, adding Rs 3,288 crore of inflows.
