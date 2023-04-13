SIP inflows hit all-time high in March 2023 — What's making them attractive

SIP is an investment plan (methodology) offered by Mutual Funds wherein one could invest a fixed amount in a mutual fund scheme periodically at fixed intervals — say once a month instead of making a lump-sum investment. Read this to understand how it fared recently

The Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows have hit an all-time high of Rs 14,276 crore in March 2023, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed. The number of SIP accounts stood at 6.35 crore for March 2023 compared to 6.28 in February 2023. The SIP asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 6.83 crore for the month.

The number of new SIPs registered in March 2023 were 21.65 crore. The B30 city’s SIP AUM in growth and equity oriented schemes witnessed an increase of Rs 1.98 crore in March 2023 from Rs 1.95 crore in February 2023. A total of 43 schemes were launched, including 22 open-ended and 21 close-ended schemes, raising a total of Rs 8,496 crore, AMFI said in a note.

According to G Pradeepkumar, CEO, Union AMC, the strong SIP numbers reinforce the belief that domestic investors continue to have high level of confidence in the Indian growth story and also in mutual funds as an effective vehicle for wealth creation.

Echoing the same views, Manish Mehta, National Head and Sales, Marketing & Digital Business at Kotak Mahindra AMC said that investors continue to believe in the long-term growth story and continue to add investments through SIPs and lumpsum.

Notably, SIP account saw a phenomenal jump in COVID-19 year of March 2021-22.

Commenting on the same, N S Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI said, "SIP inflows continue to soar, breaking the record on a month-on-month basis – it would not be an overkill to say that the retail investor is the hero of the markets. The spike in investors witnessed in the post pandemic period, despite the volatility due to global geo-political reasons and inflation, is also a cue to resilient investor behaviour."

Financial Year Month Total number of Outstanding SIP Accounts SIP AUM 2017-18 Mar-18 211.46 7,119 2018-19 Mar-19 262.25 8,055 2019-20 Mar-20 311.97 8,641 2020-21 Mar-21 372.54 9,182 2021-22 Mar-22 527.73 12,328 2022-23 Mar-23 645.99 6,83,296.24

SIP is an investment plan (methodology) offered by mutual funds wherein one could invest a fixed amount in a mutual fund scheme periodically at fixed intervals — say once a month instead of making a lump-sum investment. The SIP instalment amount can be as small as Rs 500 per month.

SIP has been gaining popularity among Indian MF investors, as it helps in rupee cost averaging and investing in a disciplined manner without worrying about market volatility and timing the market.

The rupee cost-averaging feature of SIP allows investors to buy more units of a mutual fund when the market is low and reduce the per-unit investment cost.

