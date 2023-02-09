SIP inflows extend all-time high — What's making them attractive

SIP is an investment plan (methodology) offered by Mutual Funds wherein one could invest a fixed amount in a mutual fund scheme periodically at fixed intervals — say once a month instead of making a lump-sum investment. Read this to understand how it fared recently

The contributions to systematic investment plans (SIPs) – where investors make periodic, equal payments into a mutual fund – rose for the sixth consecutive month to a record Rs 13,856 crore in January 2023, according to the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). The mutual fund SIP accounts went up to 6.22 crores, compared to 6.12 crores in December.

The SIP assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 6.73 crore for January. The new SIP registered for the month of January 2023 stood at 22.65 crores.

Let's look at the key reasons for this rise

N S Venkatesh, Chief Executive at AMFI said that encouraging SIP numbers indicates retail investors’ trust in mutual funds.

"We believe that SIP inflow momentum has and will continue to balance the FII outflows in the market. The importance of investing in equity markets for the long term goals through SIP as a goal-linked route to create wealth is gaining awareness. This month almost 23 lakh new SIPs were registered, which shows increasing investor belief in the instrument. SIPs are the simplest route to build a disciplined habit of regular investing," he said.

Echoing the same views, Manish Mehta, Head - Sales, Marketing and Digital Business at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd said that SIP flow continues to be encouraging as investors see merit in the long-term benefits of SIPs.

"Investors seem to be maintaining their asset allocation of adding funds on dips. This is also a reflection of the excellent work done by mutual fund distributors and industry to promote disciplined investment," Mehta said.

Month-wise amounts collected from FY16-17 are mentioned below:

Month SIP Contribution ₹ crore FY 2022-23 FY 2021-22 FY 2020-21 FY 2019-20 FY 2018-19 FY 2017-18 FY 2016-17 Total during FY 1,28,010 1,24,566 96,080 1,00,084 92,693 67,190 43,921 March 12,328 9,182 8,641 8,055 7,119 4,335 February 11,438 7,528 8,513 8,095 6,425 4,050 January 13,856 11,517 8,023 8,532 8,064 6,644 4,095 December 13,573 11,305 8,418 8,518 8,022 6,222 3,973 November 13,306 11,005 7,302 8,273 7,985 5,893 3,884 October 13,041 10,519 7,800 8,246 7,985 5,621 3,434 September 12,976 10,351 7,788 8,263 7,727 5,516 3,698 August 12,693 9,923 7,792 8,231 7,658 5,206 3,497 July 12,140 9,609 7,831 8,324 7,554 4,947 3,334 Jun 12,276 9,156 7,917 8,122 7,554 4,744 3,310 May 12,286 8,819 8,123 8,183 7,304 4,584 3,189 April 11,863 8,596 8,376 8,238 6,690 4,269 3,122