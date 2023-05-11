SIP inflows drop marginally in April 2023 on higher number of holidays

SIP is an investment plan (methodology) offered by Mutual Funds wherein one could invest a fixed amount in a mutual fund scheme periodically at fixed intervals — say once a month instead of making a lump-sum investment. Read this to understand how it fared recently

The Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows saw an inflow of Rs 13,727.63 in April 2023, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed. The number of SIP accounts stood at 6.42 crore for April 2023 compared to 6.35 in February 2023. The SIP asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 7.17 crore, compared to Rs 6.83 crore in March 2023.

A total of 9 schemes were launched in April, all in open ended category, raising a total of Rs 1,828

The marginal decline in SIP contribution is due to a higher number of holidays in April when compared to March, according to industry experts. In addition, February's lower number of working days also led to more SIP inflows in March.

According to N S Venkatesh, Chief Executive at AMFI, investors have continued to invest in mutual funds through SIPs, which is a positive sign.

"We expect gross monthly inflows through systematic investment plans to reach Rs 17,000-18,000 crore per month by the end of the fiscal year, indicating substantial growth potential. Investors must stay invested for the long term without getting swayed by market movements," he said.

Details of new SIPs registered and discontinued during FY 22-23 are as under : (SIP Count in Lakh)

SIP is an investment plan (methodology) offered by mutual funds wherein one could invest a fixed amount in a mutual fund scheme periodically at fixed intervals — say once a month instead of making a lump-sum investment. The SIP instalment amount can be as small as Rs 500 per month.

SIP has been gaining popularity among Indian MF investors, as it helps in rupee cost averaging and investing in a disciplined manner without worrying about market volatility and timing the market.

The rupee cost-averaging feature of SIP allows investors to buy more units of a mutual fund when the market is low and reduce the per-unit investment cost.