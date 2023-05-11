English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsSIP inflows drop marginally in April 2023 on higher number of holidays

SIP inflows drop marginally in April 2023 on higher number of holidays

SIP inflows drop marginally in April 2023 on higher number of holidays
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  May 11, 2023 3:45:02 PM IST (Updated)

SIP is an investment plan (methodology) offered by Mutual Funds wherein one could invest a fixed amount in a mutual fund scheme periodically at fixed intervals — say once a month instead of making a lump-sum investment. Read this to understand how it fared recently

The Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows saw an inflow of Rs 13,727.63 in April 2023, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed. The number of SIP accounts stood at 6.42 crore for April 2023 compared to 6.35 in February 2023. The SIP asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 7.17 crore, compared to Rs 6.83 crore in March 2023.

A total of 9 schemes were launched in April, all in open ended category, raising a total of  Rs 1,828
The marginal decline in SIP contribution is due to a higher number of holidays in April when compared to March, according to industry experts. In addition, February's lower number of working days also led to more SIP inflows in March.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X