SIP inflows drop marginally in April 2023 on higher number of holidays

SIP is an investment plan (methodology) offered by Mutual Funds wherein one could invest a fixed amount in a mutual fund scheme periodically at fixed intervals — say once a month instead of making a lump-sum investment. Read this to understand how it fared recently

The Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows saw an inflow of Rs 13,727.63 in April 2023, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data showed. The number of SIP accounts stood at 6.42 crore for April 2023 compared to 6.35 in February 2023. The SIP asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 7.17 crore, compared to Rs 6.83 crore in March 2023.

A total of 9 schemes were launched in April, all in open ended category, raising a total of Rs 1,828

The marginal decline in SIP contribution is due to a higher number of holidays in April when compared to March, according to industry experts. In addition, February's lower number of working days also led to more SIP inflows in March.