Systematic investment plans (SIPs) have become a popular mode of investment into equity mutual funds, with retail investors cumulatively plowing in thousands of crores every month through regular, small-size investments.

But while undertaking an SIP in equity mutual funds is a concept that is easily understood, thanks to years of investor awareness created by fund houses, should investors consider doing the same for debt mutual funds?

Investing via SIPs (especially in equity) offers two distinct advantages. Of those, the first one is a bit more difficult to understand. Also called rupee-cost averaging, SIPs help investors tame volatility by eliminating the concept of timing.

Consider this: in February, the Sensex was trading at 42,000 while in March, it came down to 25,000 levels. An investor that put in a lump sum of Rs 1 lakh in February would have taken serious losses only a month later but the loss would be much lower if they decided to start with a monthly investment of Rs 5,000 only.

Over the course of a market cycle, these monthly investment amounts pick up stocks at all levels, bring the acquisition at an average level.

Also read: Why you should not consider physical gold as an investment

The same concept of timing applies to debt funds as well, says DP Singh, Chief Business Officer, SBI Mutual Fund. Like stocks tend to go up and down, interest rates too tend to be move in both directions.

In debt mutual funds, which are nothing but pooled assets that invest in fixed income securities like bonds, government securities, treasury bills, interest rate movements can help or hurt. If you invest in a debt fund and rates go up, the value of your investments will go down (and vice versa).

Investing small but regular amounts will eliminate this risk, says Singh.

Besides, by prodding the investor to set aside an amount regularly, SIPs also instill a sense of discipline – their advantage number two. These makes it an especially handy tool for those with a regular source of income, such as salary earners.

Also read: Looking to create an emergency fund? Here are your options

Investors who park money in recurring deposits know the importance of saving regularly for the future.

An SIP into a debt mutual fund, then, is similar to investing in RDs while also offering benefits over the latter, such as potentially better returns and a better tax treatment.

"Investors that use traditional saving avenues such as RDs should consider an SIP in debt funds based on their risk appetite," adds Singh.

While returns from RDs are taxed at the personal income tax rate, which could be as high as 30 percent, investors in debt funds get the benefit of the long-term capital gain tax structure if their holding period is three years. LTCG on debt funds is charged at 20 percent tax after indexation (the indexation benefit brings down the tax rate even lower by factoring in inflation.)

Besides, SIP in debt funds may provide better liquidity compared to RDs, which may charge a penalty in case of premature withdrawal.