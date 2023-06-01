SIP, digital gold preferred investment options for women: Bajaj Capital survey

Notably, 42 percent of the women surveyed expressed a preference for managing their investments independently and digitally, indicating a growing trend towards self-directed investment.

Bajaj Capital Ltd has unveiled the results of its PAN-India survey on women's investment preferences in India. The survey, encompassing a sample size of over 3,500 women participants, revealed that systematic investment plans (SIPs) have emerged as the favored investment option among women. The research also delves into investment behavior of women in India, highlighting the growing prominence of SIPs as a trusted and efficient investment strategy.

Notably, 42 percent of the women surveyed expressed a preference for managing their investments independently and digitally, indicating a growing trend towards self-directed investment. Among the various investment options, systematic investment plans (SIPs) emerged as the top choice, with 42 percent of the respondents favoring this stable asset class for long-term gains.

Additionally, the survey highlighted digital gold as the next preferred option, garnering 29 percent of the votes, followed by equity investments at 17 percent and P2P lending at 12 percent.

"These findings reflect the evolving investment landscape and the growing financial empowerment of women in India," said Kamayani Aniruddh Nagar, CEO - Wealth at Bajaj Capital Ltd.

Moreover, 75 percent of the respondents said they actively invest in tax-saving plans. Conversely, the remaining participants were reportedly unaware of such opportunities.

"Millennial women, playing a pivotal role in shaping India's digital journey, exhibit a strong affinity for tech-savviness and a distinct preference for digital solutions," said Aabhinna Suresh Khare, the Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at Bajaj Capital Ltd.

The study further illuminates a growing awareness among women regarding the significance of early savings for their post-retirement years. According to the survey findings, 24 percent of respondents exhibited a high level of consciousness on this matter and have already initiated their saving endeavors. In contrast, a substantial 58 percent acknowledged that retirement planning has not yet been factored into their financial considerations.

However, there is an encouraging outlook as the remaining 23 percent expressed their intention to commence retirement planning in the near future.