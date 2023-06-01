SIP, digital gold preferred investment options for women: Bajaj Capital survey

Notably, 42 percent of the women surveyed expressed a preference for managing their investments independently and digitally, indicating a growing trend towards self-directed investment.

Bajaj Capital Ltd has unveiled the results of its PAN-India survey on women's investment preferences in India. The survey, encompassing a sample size of over 3,500 women participants, revealed that systematic investment plans (SIPs) have emerged as the favored investment option among women. The research also delves into investment behavior of women in India, highlighting the growing prominence of SIPs as a trusted and efficient investment strategy.

Live Tv

Loading...

Notably, 42 percent of the women surveyed expressed a preference for managing their investments independently and digitally, indicating a growing trend towards self-directed investment. Among the various investment options, systematic investment plans (SIPs) emerged as the top choice, with 42 percent of the respondents favoring this stable asset class for long-term gains.