English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsSIP, digital gold preferred investment options for women: Bajaj Capital survey

SIP, digital gold preferred investment options for women: Bajaj Capital survey

SIP, digital gold preferred investment options for women: Bajaj Capital survey
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 5:11:47 PM IST (Published)

Notably, 42 percent of the women surveyed expressed a preference for managing their investments independently and digitally, indicating a growing trend towards self-directed investment.

Bajaj Capital Ltd has unveiled the results of its PAN-India survey on women's investment preferences in India. The survey, encompassing a sample size of over 3,500 women participants, revealed that systematic investment plans (SIPs) have emerged as the favored investment option among women. The research also delves into investment behavior of women in India, highlighting the growing prominence of SIPs as a trusted and efficient investment strategy.

Live Tv

Loading...

Notably, 42 percent of the women surveyed expressed a preference for managing their investments independently and digitally, indicating a growing trend towards self-directed investment. Among the various investment options, systematic investment plans (SIPs) emerged as the top choice, with 42 percent of the respondents favoring this stable asset class for long-term gains.
Additionally, the survey highlighted digital gold as the next preferred option, garnering 29 percent of the votes, followed by equity investments at 17 percent and P2P lending at 12 percent.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X