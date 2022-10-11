    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homepersonal finance Newssip contributions hit record high in september experts discuss key reasons 14916821.htm

    SIP contributions hit record high in September — experts discuss key reasons

    By Anshul   IST (Published)

    Equity mutual funds have witnessed a net inflow at Rs 14,077 crore in September, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said. The net inflow in August was Rs 5,942.2 crore. Here's how SIP contributions fared in the month

    The monthly contribution into Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) touched an all-time high of Rs 12,976 crore in September as compared to Rs 12,693 crore in August, according to the data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). The SIP accounts went up to 5.83 crore as on September 30, 2022 compared to 5.71 crore as on August 30, 2022.
    SIP assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 6.35 lakh crore with a month-on-month inflow of Rs 4,501 crore taking the total SIP AUM to Rs 6.39 lakh crore for September.
    These factors further let the total equity inflows to jump to Rs 14,077 crore in September.
    So, what is the reason for the rise?
    The increase in the amount of SIP collected shows that retail investors are taking a disciplined approach to their mutual fund investment.
    “During the past few months, the market reacted to inflationary factors and rate hikes. However, small investors have shown consistent faith in mutual fund investments and they see SIP as wealth accumulation and wealth creation over a longer-term,” said AMFI’s Chief Executive N S Venkatesh.
    He added that he is hopeful that SIPs will touch Rs 13,000 crore per month mark in contribution in the coming months.
    According to Kavitha Krishnan of Morningstar India, despite the financial turmoil in the domestic and global markets following rate hikes by central banks along with the rupee fall, domestic investors continued to invest in the markets, leading to positive flows during the month.
    "This is likely indicative of investors' preference for investing during market dips. The overall positive sentiment is also likely driven by investors' interest towards investing in the NFOs that were launched in the month,” she said.
    Month-wise amount collected from FY 2016-17 onwards are mentioned below:
    Month SIP Contribution  crore
     FY 2022-23FY 2021-22FY 2020-21FY 2019-20FY 2018-19FY 2017-18FY 2016-17
    Total during FY74,2341,24,56696,0801,00,08492,69367,19043,921
    March12,3289,1828,6418,0557,1194,335
    February11,4387,5288,5138,0956,4254,050
    January11,5178,0238,5328,0646,6444,095
    December 11,3058,4188,5188,0226,2223,973
    November11,0057,3028,2737,9855,8933,884
    October10,5197,8008,2467,9855,6213,434
    September 12,976 10,3517,7888,2637,7275,5163,698
    August 12,693 9,9237,7928,2317,6585,2063,497
    July12,140 9,6097,8318,3247,5544,9473,334
    Jun12,276 9,1567,9178,1227,5544,7443,310
    May 12,286 8,8198,1238,1837,3044,5843,189
    April11,8638,5968,3768,2386,6904,2693,122
    (Source: AMFI)
    Details of new SIPs registered and discontinued during FY 22-23 are as under : (SIP Count in Lakh)
    MonthTotal No. of outstanding SIP AccountsNo. of New SIPs registeredNo. of SIPs discontinued/ tenure completedSIP AUMRs croreSIP ContributionRs crore
    Apr 22 – Sep 22 583.77121.7165.676,35,28674,234
    Sep 22 583.7723.6611.506,35,28612,976
    Aug 22 571.6121.1311.466,39,78712,693
    Jul 22561.94 17.4210.376,09,29612,140
    Jun 22554.89 17.9311.455,51,18912,276
    May 22 548.41 19.7510.365,65,70612,286
    Apr 22  539.02  21.82 10.535,78,08611,863
    Apr 21– Mar 22527.73266.36111.175,76,3581,24,566
    (Source: AMFI)
    All about SIP
    SIP is an investment plan (methodology) offered by Mutual Funds wherein one could invest a fixed amount in a mutual fund scheme periodically at fixed intervals — say once a month instead of making a lump-sum investment.
    SIP has been gaining popularity among Indian MF investors, as it helps in rupee cost averaging and also in investing in a disciplined manner without worrying about market volatility and timing the market.
    Rupee cost averaging feature of SIP allows investors to buy more units of a mutual fund when the market is low and reduce the per-unit cost of investment.
    By inculcating discipline (to invest regularly) and by limiting investments to a fixed amount, SIPs ensure investors don’t go overboard during good times and don’t stop investing during bad. By eliminating the need to time of the market, SIPs mitigate the risk of investors entering at the wrong time.
    Investing in SIPs for long periods would result in purchase of stocks at various valuations, which would average out to mean.
    Thus, SIP is a good way of accumulating mutual fund units on a periodic basis and over market cycles to create wealth in the long term.
