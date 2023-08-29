Silver ETFs offer short-term challenge but long-term potential: Should investors dive in?

Silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have witnessed a diverse performance in recent months. Over a span of one month, these ETFs experienced losses of approximately 6.48 percent and, over a span of three months, 2.57 percent. However, the past year painted a brighter picture, with a gain of 20.60 percent. Despite recent fluctuations, silver ETFs have shown resilience in the market since their introduction in 2022.

Live TV

Loading...

Recently, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki also urged investors to buy silver before it’s gone. He stressed that silver is “a better bargain” as a long-term investment than gold.

The change in behaviour

As a precious metal, silver has stood the test of time as a reliable long-term investment option and a safeguard against inflation. Its unique properties, coupled with its dual role as an industrial and precious metal, have made it a compelling asset for investors seeking stability and diversity in their portfolios.

Talking about the price trajectory of silver, experts say it is intricately linked with both economic and industrial dynamics. Recent trends in silver's value align with broader asset classes such as equities and gold. Its industrial applications mean that shifts in global economic conditions, exemplified by events like China's economic downturn and the US rating downgrade, have influenced its recent performance.

A look at returns

Here's a look at the 1-year and year-to-date (YTD) returns of some of the silver ETFs/funds:

Scheme Name 1-year return YTD return Nippon India Silver ETF Fund of Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Fund of Funds 30.01% 7.74% ICICI Prudential Silver ETF Fund of Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Fund of Funds 29.78% 7.78% Axis Silver Fund of Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Fund of Funds - 7.08% HDFC Silver ETF Fund of Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Fund of Funds - 7.69% Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF Fund of Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Fund of Funds 29.96% 7.69% Edelweiss Gold and Silver ETF FOF - Direct Plan - Growth Fund of Funds - 7.25% Motilal Oswal Gold and Silver ETFs Fund of Funds - Direct Plan - Growth Fund of Funds - 6.35%

(Source: Moneycontrol)

Short-term volatility and long-term promise

Silver ETFs offer investors a convenient and secure avenue for investing in silver. With low investment costs and ease of access, these ETFs provide diversification benefits to portfolios. Shruti Jain, CSO of Arihant Capital, recommends considering silver ETFs as a long-term investment, highlighting their role in portfolio diversification.

Jain emphasises the influence of silver's industrial demand on its short-term prospects. The slowdown of major economies like China and the US can lead to temporary setbacks.

"However, silver's growing role in green energy technology and electric vehicles brings a positive outlook for the long term," Jain told CNBC-TV18.com.

Jain suggests that potential investors should recognise silver's historical reliability and its suitability as a safer investment choice. However, she advises against pursuing silver or any asset solely for short-term gains, considering silver's susceptibility to economic shifts.

"Silver prices can be very volatile in the short-term and can be more volatile than gold because it is more sensitive to economic changes. Like any other investment, it's important for investors to determine the right asset allocation based on their personal needs before considering an investment in silver," she told CNBC-TV18.com.

Portfolio diversification

It must be understood that gold and silver funds contribute to portfolio diversification, offering stability and balance. For larger portfolios, dedicating a small percentage (around 10 percent) to gold and/or silver investments can prove beneficial.