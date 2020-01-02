Shriram Transport to raise Rs1000 crore via NCDs: Here’re interest rates, subscription options

Shriram Transport Finance Company, one of the largest asset financing non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) in the country, will raise up to up to Rs 1,000 crore.

The NBFC will raise the money through a public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1,000 each, the company said in a statement.

The company will come out with its second tranche of NCDs with a base size of Rs 200 crore. There will be an option to retain over subscription.

The issue will open for subscription on January 6 (Monday) and is scheduled to close on January 22, 2020 (Wednesday) with an option of early closure or extension.

The proposed NCDs have been rated ‘CARE AA+; Stable’ by CARE Ratings, ‘CRISIL AA+/Stable’ by CRISIL Limited and ‘IND AA+: Outlook Stable’ by India Ratings and Research Private Limited. These ratings are considered to have high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations and carry very low credit risk, it said.

There will be options of investment tenures such as 3 and 5 years with monthly, annual and cumulative interest payment options and 7 years, with monthly and annual interest payment options.

These NCDs, bearing a fixed rate of interest, will be offered under eight different series. “Series I, II and III are monthly interest payment options, having tenure of 3, 5 and 7 years respectively, and the monthly Coupon shall be 8.52% p.a., 8.66% p.a. and 8.75% p.a. respectively, it said.

“For Series IV, V and VI interest is payable annually, having tenor of 3, 5 , 7 years respectively, and the coupon shall be 8.85% p.a., 9.00% p.a., 9.10% p.a. respectively.”

“Series VII and VIII are cumulative options, having tenor of 3 and 5 years respectively, where face value and interest accrued are paid at the end of the tenor and will be redeemed at Rs 1289.99, and Rs. 1539.35 per NCD respectively. Effective yield for Series VII and VIII shall be 8.85% p.a. and 9.00% p.a respectively.”

Additionally, senior citizens (initial allottees) under category III and category IV are entitled to additional incentive of 0.25 percent per annum across all series provided the NCDs are continued to be held by such investors on the relevant record date for the interest payment, it said.

The amount payable on redemption to such senior citizens for NCDs under series VII and Series VIII are Rs 1298.91 and Rs 1557.11 an NCD, respectively, provided the NCDs are continued to be held by such investors on the relevant record date.

The NCDs will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE Limited (BSE).