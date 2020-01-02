Shriram Transport to raise Rs1000 crore via NCDs: Here’re interest rates, subscription options
Updated : January 02, 2020 06:15 PM IST
Shriram Transport Finance will raise the money through a public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1,000 each.
The issue will open for subscription on January 6 and is scheduled to close on January 22, 2020.
There will be options of investment tenures such as 3 and 5 years with monthly, annual and cumulative interest payment options.
