Shriram Life launches Golden Jubilee Plan with two options — details here

Shriram Life Insurance Company Ltd on Wednesday, June 7, launched a new unit-linked policy to mark Shriram Group's golden jubilee year. The policyholders can opt to cover their whole life or a specified period of time with the new unit-linked policy.

The plan has two options — Life Goal and Legacy — and offers customers options to alter policy terms, premium payment terms, sum assured, and even premium, Shriram Life said.

Under the Life Goal option, policyholders can work towards specific financial objectives and important milestones such as education expenses, purchasing a dream home, or starting a business. With the Life Goal option, policyholders have access to various features and flexibility to help them reach their financial goals.

The Legacy option allows policyholders to support their golden years financially or create a lasting impact on their family’s financial future by leaving behind substantial wealth after their lifetime. The plan offers three premium paying term options — single pay, limited pay, and regular pay. It also gives customers two death benefit options to choose from

Depending on the option chosen, the family of the deceased will either get the sum assured along with the fund value, or higher of the sum assured and fund value.

Policyholders can choose the type, level, and quantum of cover based on their financial goals and protection needs. Furthermore, the Golden Jubilee Plan offers various rider options to enhance coverage and provide comprehensive protection against unforeseen circumstances.

Casparus Kromhout, MD and CEO of Shriram Life Insurance, said the Golden Jubilee Plan aims to empower individuals to achieve their financial goals and create a secure future for their loved ones.