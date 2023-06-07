CNBC TV18
Shriram Life launches Golden Jubilee Plan with two options — details here

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 7, 2023 5:44:41 PM IST (Published)

The plan — with Life Goal and Legacy options — offers customers the choice to alter policy terms, premium payment terms, sum assured, and even premium, Shriram Life said. With the Life Goal option, policyholders have access to various features and flexibility to help them reach their financial goals.

Shriram Life Insurance Company Ltd on Wednesday, June 7, launched a new unit-linked policy to mark Shriram Group's golden jubilee year. The policyholders can opt to cover their whole life or a specified period of time with the new unit-linked policy.

The plan has two options — Life Goal and Legacy — and offers customers options to alter policy terms, premium payment terms, sum assured, and even premium, Shriram Life said.


Under the Life Goal option, policyholders can work towards specific financial objectives and important milestones such as education expenses, purchasing a dream home, or starting a business. With the Life Goal option, policyholders have access to various features and flexibility to help them reach their financial goals.

X