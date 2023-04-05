Shriram Finance's Unnati Jubilee fixed deposit scheme offers up to 9.15% interest rate

Fixed deposits are among the most popular deposit schemes for Indian consumers and even more so with the RBI regularly hiking interest rates.

Shriram Finance Limited (SFL), a part of Shriram Group, announced a special fixed deposit rate under Jubilee Deposit (Shriram Unnati Deposits), to coincide with the group’s golden jubilee celebrations. Investors can earn interest up to 9.15 percent on FDs. The rates are effective from April 2023. The company will accept applications for fresh and renewal of fixed deposits of 50 months’ tenure with interests as mentioned, Shriram Finance said.

The other schemes specified in the company announcement dated March 9, 2023, will remain unchanged except for the 48-month scheme, which will be withdrawn with effect from April 15, 2023. Other terms and conditions of the fixed deposits schemes shall remain unchanged, it said.

Here are the interest rates on Shriram Unnati Jubilee Deposit:

Jubilee Deposit (Tenure - 50 months) Non-Cumulative Deposits Cumulative Deposits InvestmentType Monthly% p.a. Quarterly% p.a. HalfYearly % p.a. Yearly% p.a. EffectiveYield% p.a. MaturityValue for Rs.5,000/- Fresh 8.18 8.24 8.33 8.50 9.71 7,025 Women 8.28 8.34 8.43 8.61 9.85 7,050 Renewal 8.43 8.49 8.58 8.77 10.06 7,095 Women Renewal 8.53 8.60 8.69 8.88 10.20 7,125 Senior Citizen 8.68 8.75 8.84 9.04 10.41 7,170 Senior Citizen Women 8.78 8.85 8.95 9.15 10.56 7,200 Senior Citizen Renewal 8.93 9.00 9.10 9.31 10.77 7,245 Senior Citizen Women Renewal 9.03 9.10 9.21 9.42 10.91 7,275

Women investors will receive an extra 0.10 percent interest, while senior citizens will get an additional interest of 0.50 percent. Senior citizen women, hence, receive an additional interest of 0.60 percent. All the above tenures will be available for both offline and online investments, the lender said.

Lenders, including banks, small finance banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been raising their fixed deposit (FD) rates since May 2022 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started hiking the repo rate. There have been six straight rate hikes by RBI so far, resulting in a total repo rate hike of 250 bps. Consequently, banks have followed suit and raised interest rates, with some offering even above 9 percent of rate on their FDs.