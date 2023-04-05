English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsShriram Finance's Unnati Jubilee fixed deposit scheme offers up to 9.15% interest rate

Shriram Finance's Unnati Jubilee fixed deposit scheme offers up to 9.15% interest rate

Shriram Finance's Unnati Jubilee fixed deposit scheme offers up to 9.15% interest rate
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 5, 2023 3:23:46 PM IST (Published)

Fixed deposits are among the most popular deposit schemes for Indian consumers and even more so with the RBI regularly hiking interest rates.

Shriram Finance Limited (SFL), a part of Shriram Group, announced a special fixed deposit rate under Jubilee Deposit (Shriram Unnati Deposits), to coincide with the group’s golden jubilee celebrations. Investors can earn interest up to 9.15 percent on FDs. The rates are effective from April 2023. The company will accept applications for fresh and renewal of fixed deposits of 50 months’ tenure with interests as mentioned, Shriram Finance said.

Recommended Articles

View All
Employer Branding — here's everything that you want to know about this emerging career choice

Employer Branding — here's everything that you want to know about this emerging career choice

Apr 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance

Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance

Apr 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma

Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma

Apr 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance

Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance

Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The other schemes specified in the company announcement dated March 9, 2023, will remain unchanged except for the 48-month scheme, which will be withdrawn with effect from April 15, 2023. Other terms and conditions of the fixed deposits schemes shall remain unchanged, it said.
Here are the interest rates on Shriram Unnati Jubilee Deposit:
Jubilee Deposit (Tenure - 50 months)
 Non-Cumulative DepositsCumulative Deposits
InvestmentTypeMonthly% p.a.Quarterly% p.a.HalfYearly %  p.a.Yearly% p.a.EffectiveYield% p.a.MaturityValue for Rs.5,000/-
Fresh8.188.248.338.509.717,025
Women8.288.348.438.619.857,050
Renewal8.438.498.588.7710.067,095
Women Renewal8.538.608.698.8810.207,125
Senior Citizen8.688.758.849.0410.417,170
Senior Citizen Women8.788.858.959.1510.567,200
Senior Citizen Renewal8.939.009.109.3110.777,245
 Senior Citizen Women Renewal9.039.109.219.4210.917,275
Women investors will receive an extra 0.10 percent interest, while senior citizens will get an additional interest of 0.50 percent. Senior citizen women, hence, receive an additional interest of 0.60 percent. All the above tenures will be available for both offline and online investments, the lender said.
Lenders, including banks, small finance banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been raising their fixed deposit (FD) rates since May 2022 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started hiking the repo rate. There have been six straight rate hikes by RBI so far, resulting in a total repo rate hike of 250 bps. Consequently, banks have followed suit and raised interest rates, with some offering even above 9 percent of rate on their FDs.
(Edited by : Anshul)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

fixed depositShriram Finance

Previous Article

Here’s how much you need to invest to get a monthly pension of Rs 1 lakh after retirement

Next Article

How to plan your retirement? Check age-wise approach and investment options

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X