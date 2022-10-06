Shriram City Union Finance announces festive offer — 2-wheeler loans available at 5.5%

Mini
Shriram City Union Finance (Shriram City) has launched ‘Festive 3D Dussehra Diwali Dhamaka’ offer with a rate of interest as low as 5.5 percent. Also, on timely repayment of EMIs, the customer stands to get a refund on one EMI.
The scheme offers instant approval, zero processing fees and no documentation charges and zero advance EMI, with no hidden costs. All festive offers are valid till November 30, 2022, the lender said.
2-Wheeler ‘Festive Dhamaka’ introduced by Shriram City:
Commenting on the festive schemes, YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO, Shriram City Union Finance said "Indicators of pre-festival demand for the month of August-September have been positive for 2-wheelers. We anticipate that the strength of 2-wheeler demand will continue into the October-November festive season. Based on walk-ins and enquiries, we anticipate 2-wheeler disbursements to exceed the pre-pandemic levels throughout this festive season. Sales and financing of electric 2-wheelers are also significantly higher than they were prior to the pandemic. Supply chain easing and the uptick in domestic consumption is likely to give a significant boost to seasonal demand."
