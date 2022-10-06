    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    personal finance News

    Shriram City Union Finance announces festive offer — 2-wheeler loans available at 5.5%

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The scheme offers instant approval, zero processing fees and no documentation charges and zero advance EMI, with no hidden costs. All festive offers are valid till November 30, 2022.

    Shriram City Union Finance (Shriram City) has launched ‘Festive 3D Dussehra Diwali Dhamaka’ offer with a rate of interest as low as 5.5 percent. Also, on timely repayment of EMIs, the customer stands to get a refund on one EMI.
    The scheme offers instant approval, zero processing fees and no documentation charges and zero advance EMI, with no hidden costs. All festive offers are valid till November 30, 2022, the lender said.
    2-Wheeler ‘Festive Dhamaka’ introduced by Shriram City:
    1. Low interest rate scheme – The rate of interest charged is as low as 5.5 percent.
    2. 100 percent LTV scheme – This scheme offers customers a low down payment option, thus the customers upfront cost reduces. Financial assistance is provided across all companies (manufacturers) products for all major costs.
    3. 2 Minutes Approval Scheme – An Instant loan approval, also known as “Green Channel”.
    4. Triple Zero Scheme – Under this scheme, the customer will pay zero processing fee, zero documentation charges and no advance EMI.
    5. Cash Back Offer – In this offer, if customers pay all instalments regularly as per the repayment schedule, one EMI will be refunded to them.
      6. ALSO READ | Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank hike fixed deposit interest rates | Check details
      Commenting on the festive schemes, YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO, Shriram City Union Finance said "Indicators of pre-festival demand for the month of August-September have been positive for 2-wheelers. We anticipate that the strength of 2-wheeler demand will continue into the October-November festive season. Based on walk-ins and enquiries, we anticipate 2-wheeler disbursements to exceed the pre-pandemic levels throughout this festive season. Sales and financing of electric 2-wheelers are also significantly higher than they were prior to the pandemic. Supply chain easing and the uptick in domestic consumption is likely to give a significant boost to seasonal demand."
      ALSO READ | HDFC Bank extends special FD for senior citizens till March 2023 — how it compares with schemes of SBI, ICICI Bank
      (Edited by : Anshul)
