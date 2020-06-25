  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Should you invest in unit linked insurance plans? Features and other details here

Updated : June 25, 2020 11:41 AM IST

Unit linked insurance plan or ULIP, a life insurance product, offers risk cover for the insured together with investment options.
In this, a part of money is invested in stocks, bonds and similar assets, while the remaining part provides the insured with a life cover.
Should you invest in unit linked insurance plans? Features and other details here

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Trump's restrictive policy on immigration will be detrimental to US economy: USIBC

Trump's restrictive policy on immigration will be detrimental to US economy: USIBC

Karnataka govt asks private hospitals in Bengaluru to convert 1 branch exclusively for COVID-19 patients

Karnataka govt asks private hospitals in Bengaluru to convert 1 branch exclusively for COVID-19 patients

H-1B visa restrictions by US will inhibit job creation and investments in its own shores, says USIBC

H-1B visa restrictions by US will inhibit job creation and investments in its own shores, says USIBC

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement