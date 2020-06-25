Personal Finance Should you invest in unit linked insurance plans? Features and other details here Updated : June 25, 2020 11:41 AM IST Unit linked insurance plan or ULIP, a life insurance product, offers risk cover for the insured together with investment options. In this, a part of money is invested in stocks, bonds and similar assets, while the remaining part provides the insured with a life cover. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply