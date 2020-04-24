Should you invest in SIP linked insurance schemes? Eligibility and other details here

One of the best and easiest ways to build a corpus for your future goals is through SIPs in equity mutual funds. Traditionally, over the long term of over 5 years, equity mutual funds have outperformed all other investment vehicles available.

And by doing it through SIPs, investors can ensure financial discipline and rupee cost averaging during market corrections.

Lately, a few mutual fund houses have introduced an add-on feature for SIP investors in the form of a life cover. In a bearish market like the present, many investors start redeeming their investments in panic.

This feature encourages disciplined and long-term investment through SIPs, regardless of the market situation, by providing a certain cover to the investor in case of uncertainties.

What’s the offer?

Investors should first note that this add-on life cover feature is available only on select funds by certain fund houses and is optional. The feature comes at zero cost for consumers, with the respective fund houses paying the premium on behalf of the customers. There is no requirement for medical examination either.

However, to be eligible for the life cover, the investor should be invested through SIP in the select fund for three years or above. Also, AMCs have also put a cap on the maximum life cover that will be offered to the investors.

Who is eligible?

The entry age for the offer ranges between 18- 51 years at the time of investment and the life cover is valid till 55 years or 60 years of age, depending on different fund houses.

How does it function?

In the initial years of your SIP tenure, the insurance cover offered in the SIP linked insurance scheme is lower. The life cover value depends upon your investment via SIP and is a multiple of your SIP instalment, i.e. 10 times for your first year, 50 times for your second year and 100 to 120 times for your third year.

Funds Insurance Cover Maximum insurance cover (Rs) Age till the insurance cover will be valid (years) For Year 1 For Year 2 For Year 3 (of monthly SIP amount) (of monthly SIP amount) (of monthly SIP amount) Aditya Birla Sun Life Century SIP 10 times 50 times 100 times 50 lakh 60 ICICI Pru MF SIP Plus 10 times 50 times 100 times 50 lakh 55 Nippon India SIP Insure 10 times 50 times 120 times 50 lakh 55

What happens if you redeem or stop your SIP?

You will have to continue or stay invested in SIP for a minimum period of three years or else you will end up losing your insurance cover. Partial or full exit before the completion of the minimum SIP tenure or upon attaining the maximum specified age, will result in your insurance getting discontinued.

In case, you stop your SIP on completion of 3 years tenure, though the life cover will remain, however it will get reduced to the fund value of units allotted at the starting of the policy year or the maximum insurance limit.

For instance, if your monthly SIP of Rs 20,000 at an assumed annualised return of 12 percent grows to Rs 8.62 lakh while the insurance cover sums to Rs 20 lakh by the end of the 3rd year. And at this stage, if you stop investing, your insurance cover would reduce from Rs 20 lakh to the actual fund value i.e. Rs 8.62 lakh.

Should you opt for it?

The life cover offered by the mutual fund houses is capped at maximum of Rs 50 lakh. Having term insurance with a sum assured worth at least 15 times your annual incomes is an absolute must for every financially independent individual with dependents.

It’s an assurance that secures the financial future of your family in case you are not around. Hence, for most investors, the life cover offered through the select funds will fall short.

But since the cover does not cost anything extra to the investor and the premium is funded by the respective AMC, it’s a good add-on feature for the investments that may help the families in case of unforeseen circumstances. But opt for this feature only when you have selected the fund basis its past performance, your needs, financial goals and risk appetite. Do not select a fund only because it offers a life insurance cover.

Buying term and health insurance policies, in fact, should be one of the first steps one should take as soon as they start earning.

The term insurance should be completely independent of the investments you make for your life goals. So, one must have a separate term insurance policy that should be kept active through timely premium payments.