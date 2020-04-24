Personal Finance Should you invest in SIP linked insurance schemes? Eligibility and other details here Updated : April 24, 2020 08:57 AM IST This concept offers the investors the freedom to continue investing in SIPs without worrying about their dependents’ future. This feature encourages disciplined and long-term investment through SIPs, regardless of the market situation, by providing a certain cover to the investor in case of uncertainties. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365