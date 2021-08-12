Should you invest in sectoral funds? Here’s how they have performed in last one year

Sectoral or thematic mutual funds often witness more traction because of the positive short-term returns they offer. In the last one year, while some of the funds have given decent returns, others could not do well.
Here’s an analysis of the sectoral funds' performance from August 11, 2020, to August 10, 2021 (as compiled by Morningstar):
|Group/Investment
|Morningstar Category
|Inception Date
|Fund Size (as of July 31, 2021)
|1 Yr Return
|India OE Sector - Financial Services
|Aditya BSL Bkng & Fin Srvcs Reg Gr
|India Fund Sector - Financial Services
|14-12-2013
|20,76,24,67,013.00
|65.16
|Baroda Bank & Fin Srvs A Gr
|India Fund Sector - Financial Services
|22-06-2012
|53,27,82,973.00
|49.63
|ICICI Pru Banking & Fin Svcs Gr
|India Fund Sector - Financial Services
|22-08-2008
|49,33,87,49,983.00
|66.29
|IDBI Banking & Financial Serv Gr
|India Fund Sector - Financial Services
|29-05-2018
|99,10,80,029.00
|51.82
|Invesco India Financial Serv Gr
|India Fund Sector - Financial Services
|14-07-2008
|3,50,62,28,968.00
|55.64
|LIC MF Banking & Fin Serv Reg Gr
|India Fund Sector - Financial Services
|27-03-2015
|59,34,62,006.00
|51.17
|Mirae Asset Banking & Fin Svcs Reg Gr
|India Fund Sector - Financial Services
|11-12-2020
|6,80,15,37,325.00
|Nippon India Banking & Fin Srvs Gr
|India Fund Sector - Financial Services
|26-05-2003
|30,68,64,99,560.00
|75.69
|SBI Banking & Financial Svcs Reg Gr
|India Fund Sector - Financial Services
|26-02-2015
|27,72,69,03,015.00
|56.95
|Sundaram Fin Services Opp Reg Gr
|India Fund Sector - Financial Services
|10-06-2008
|3,93,50,93,031.00
|59.23
|Tata Banking & Financial Svcs Reg Gr
|India Fund Sector - Financial Services
|28-12-2015
|7,53,92,32,122.00
|52.13
|Taurus Banking & Fin Services Gr
|India Fund Sector - Financial Services
|22-05-2012
|9,08,15,024.00
|51.63
|UTI Banking & Fin Svcs Gr
|India Fund Sector - Financial Services
|07-04-2004
|7,10,98,12,030.00
|61.08
|India OE Sector - Precious Metals
|Aditya BSL Gold Fund Gr
|India Fund Sector - Precious Metals
|20-03-2012
|2,38,12,64,001.00
|-16.20
|Axis Gold Gr
|India Fund Sector - Precious Metals
|20-10-2011
|2,50,42,26,007.00
|-16.13
|HDFC Gold Gr
|India Fund Sector - Precious Metals
|01-11-2011
|12,47,27,29,032.00
|-17.05
|ICICI Pru Reg Gold Savings(FOF) Gr
|India Fund Sector - Precious Metals
|11-10-2011
|5,57,04,46,820.00
|-16.67
|IDBI Gold Fund Gr
|India Fund Sector - Precious Metals
|14-08-2012
|40,59,08,970.00
|-17.62
|Invesco India Gold Fund Gr
|India Fund Sector - Precious Metals
|05-12-2011
|50,31,41,991.00
|-17.61
|Kotak Gold Reg Gr
|India Fund Sector - Precious Metals
|25-03-2011
|9,93,40,70,014.00
|-16.29
|Nippon India Gold Savings Gr
|India Fund Sector - Precious Metals
|07-03-2011
|14,22,33,32,754.00
|-17.15
|Quantum Gold Savings Reg Gr
|India Fund Sector - Precious Metals
|19-05-2011
|68,41,27,977.00
|-17.32
|SBI Gold Reg Gr
|India Fund Sector - Precious Metals
|12-09-2011
|11,64,17,65,972.00
|-17.09
|India OE Sector - Technology
|Aditya BSL Digital India Gr
|India Fund Sector - Technology
|15-01-2000
|19,49,84,02,998.00
|88.29
|Franklin India Technology Gr
|India Fund Sector - Technology
|22-08-1998
|6,37,25,16,767.00
|59.98
|ICICI Pru Technology Gr
|India Fund Sector - Technology
|03-03-2000
|40,83,75,31,269.00
|101.51
|SBI Technology Opportunities Reg Gr
|India Fund Sector - Technology
|09-01-2013
|11,49,74,61,967.00
|87.19
|Tata Digital India Reg Gr
|India Fund Sector - Technology
|28-12-2015
|21,79,42,53,759.00
|92.06
|India OE Sector - Healthcare
|Aditya BSL Pharma & Hlthcare Reg Gr
|India Fund Sector - Healthcare
|11-07-2019
|5,99,78,64,032.00
|30.72
|DSP Healthcare Fund Reg Gr
|India Fund Sector - Healthcare
|30-11-2018
|14,57,44,03,972.00
|37.33
|ICICI Pru Pharma Healthcare Diag Gr
|India Fund Sector - Healthcare
|12-07-2018
|29,23,84,36,048.00
|36.29
|IDBI Healthcare Reg Gr
|India Fund Sector - Healthcare
|28-02-2019
|82,52,42,035.00
|27.18
|Mirae Asset Healthcare Reg Gr
|India Fund Sector - Healthcare
|02-06-2018
|18,45,99,55,663.00
|38.22
|Nippon India Pharma Gr
|India Fund Sector - Healthcare
|05-06-2004
|56,58,18,88,242.00
|38.80
|SBI Healthcare Opportunities Reg Gr
|India Fund Sector - Healthcare
|31-12-2004
|20,66,56,74,009.00
|32.47
|Tata India Pharma & Healthcare Reg Gr
|India Fund Sector - Healthcare
|28-12-2015
|5,95,13,48,406.00
|33.81
|UTI Healthcare Reg Gr
|India Fund Sector - Healthcare
|28-06-1999
|8,99,52,22,989.00
|31.30
|India OE Sector - FMCG
|ICICI Pru FMCG Gr
|India Fund Sector - FMCG
|31-03-1999
|8,64,87,48,089.00
|21.42
According to Kavitha Krishnan, Senior Analyst – Manager Research, Morningstar India, while investing in sectoral funds, it’s important for an investor to understand that themes/sectors are cyclical in nature.
“While investing in a sector fund could potentially give investors a good return on their investment, timing the downturns could prove to be tricky. Sectors that are the flavour of the season may go out of vogue when there’s a downturn in the sector. Themes could play out eventually, depending on what the story is. Whilst these funds offer a great opportunity to take sector bets, they should only be invested into, by investors who have the wherewithal to take a call on sectors and have the capability,” Krishnan said.
It’s also important to take into consideration the higher risk that comes with investing in such funds.
“A savvy investor who is able to constantly monitor the markets and his/her portfolios on an ongoing basis could do well by investing in such funds. However, it’s important to take a measured approach while investing,” she added.
So, a better approach for investors who prefer consistent long-term returns with lower risk would be diversifying a portfolio across market capitalisations, where managers will take graded sector overweight/underweight positions.
“We’ve always advocated long-term investing over a performance chasing behaviour and our research supports this approach. Investing purely basis recent short-term performance can be counterproductive to an investor’s portfolio,” explained Krishnan.
