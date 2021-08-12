Should you invest in sectoral funds? Here’s how they have performed in last one year

Sectoral or thematic mutual funds often witness more traction because of the positive short-term returns they offer. In the last one year, while some of the funds have given decent returns, others could not do well.

Here’s an analysis of the sectoral funds' performance from August 11, 2020, to August 10, 2021 (as compiled by Morningstar):

Group/Investment Morningstar Category Inception Date Fund Size (as of July 31, 2021) 1 Yr Return India OE Sector - Financial Services Aditya BSL Bkng & Fin Srvcs Reg Gr India Fund Sector - Financial Services 14-12-2013 20,76,24,67,013.00 65.16 Baroda Bank & Fin Srvs A Gr India Fund Sector - Financial Services 22-06-2012 53,27,82,973.00 49.63 ICICI Pru Banking & Fin Svcs Gr India Fund Sector - Financial Services 22-08-2008 49,33,87,49,983.00 66.29 IDBI Banking & Financial Serv Gr India Fund Sector - Financial Services 29-05-2018 99,10,80,029.00 51.82 Invesco India Financial Serv Gr India Fund Sector - Financial Services 14-07-2008 3,50,62,28,968.00 55.64 LIC MF Banking & Fin Serv Reg Gr India Fund Sector - Financial Services 27-03-2015 59,34,62,006.00 51.17 Mirae Asset Banking & Fin Svcs Reg Gr India Fund Sector - Financial Services 11-12-2020 6,80,15,37,325.00 Nippon India Banking & Fin Srvs Gr India Fund Sector - Financial Services 26-05-2003 30,68,64,99,560.00 75.69 SBI Banking & Financial Svcs Reg Gr India Fund Sector - Financial Services 26-02-2015 27,72,69,03,015.00 56.95 Sundaram Fin Services Opp Reg Gr India Fund Sector - Financial Services 10-06-2008 3,93,50,93,031.00 59.23 Tata Banking & Financial Svcs Reg Gr India Fund Sector - Financial Services 28-12-2015 7,53,92,32,122.00 52.13 Taurus Banking & Fin Services Gr India Fund Sector - Financial Services 22-05-2012 9,08,15,024.00 51.63 UTI Banking & Fin Svcs Gr India Fund Sector - Financial Services 07-04-2004 7,10,98,12,030.00 61.08 India OE Sector - Precious Metals Aditya BSL Gold Fund Gr India Fund Sector - Precious Metals 20-03-2012 2,38,12,64,001.00 -16.20 Axis Gold Gr India Fund Sector - Precious Metals 20-10-2011 2,50,42,26,007.00 -16.13 HDFC Gold Gr India Fund Sector - Precious Metals 01-11-2011 12,47,27,29,032.00 -17.05 ICICI Pru Reg Gold Savings(FOF) Gr India Fund Sector - Precious Metals 11-10-2011 5,57,04,46,820.00 -16.67 IDBI Gold Fund Gr India Fund Sector - Precious Metals 14-08-2012 40,59,08,970.00 -17.62 Invesco India Gold Fund Gr India Fund Sector - Precious Metals 05-12-2011 50,31,41,991.00 -17.61 Kotak Gold Reg Gr India Fund Sector - Precious Metals 25-03-2011 9,93,40,70,014.00 -16.29 Nippon India Gold Savings Gr India Fund Sector - Precious Metals 07-03-2011 14,22,33,32,754.00 -17.15 Quantum Gold Savings Reg Gr India Fund Sector - Precious Metals 19-05-2011 68,41,27,977.00 -17.32 SBI Gold Reg Gr India Fund Sector - Precious Metals 12-09-2011 11,64,17,65,972.00 -17.09 India OE Sector - Technology Aditya BSL Digital India Gr India Fund Sector - Technology 15-01-2000 19,49,84,02,998.00 88.29 Franklin India Technology Gr India Fund Sector - Technology 22-08-1998 6,37,25,16,767.00 59.98 ICICI Pru Technology Gr India Fund Sector - Technology 03-03-2000 40,83,75,31,269.00 101.51 SBI Technology Opportunities Reg Gr India Fund Sector - Technology 09-01-2013 11,49,74,61,967.00 87.19 Tata Digital India Reg Gr India Fund Sector - Technology 28-12-2015 21,79,42,53,759.00 92.06 India OE Sector - Healthcare Aditya BSL Pharma & Hlthcare Reg Gr India Fund Sector - Healthcare 11-07-2019 5,99,78,64,032.00 30.72 DSP Healthcare Fund Reg Gr India Fund Sector - Healthcare 30-11-2018 14,57,44,03,972.00 37.33 ICICI Pru Pharma Healthcare Diag Gr India Fund Sector - Healthcare 12-07-2018 29,23,84,36,048.00 36.29 IDBI Healthcare Reg Gr India Fund Sector - Healthcare 28-02-2019 82,52,42,035.00 27.18 Mirae Asset Healthcare Reg Gr India Fund Sector - Healthcare 02-06-2018 18,45,99,55,663.00 38.22 Nippon India Pharma Gr India Fund Sector - Healthcare 05-06-2004 56,58,18,88,242.00 38.80 SBI Healthcare Opportunities Reg Gr India Fund Sector - Healthcare 31-12-2004 20,66,56,74,009.00 32.47 Tata India Pharma & Healthcare Reg Gr India Fund Sector - Healthcare 28-12-2015 5,95,13,48,406.00 33.81 UTI Healthcare Reg Gr India Fund Sector - Healthcare 28-06-1999 8,99,52,22,989.00 31.30 India OE Sector - FMCG ICICI Pru FMCG Gr India Fund Sector - FMCG 31-03-1999 8,64,87,48,089.00 21.42

According to Kavitha Krishnan, Senior Analyst – Manager Research, Morningstar India, while investing in sectoral funds, it’s important for an investor to understand that themes/sectors are cyclical in nature.

“While investing in a sector fund could potentially give investors a good return on their investment, timing the downturns could prove to be tricky. Sectors that are the flavour of the season may go out of vogue when there’s a downturn in the sector. Themes could play out eventually, depending on what the story is. Whilst these funds offer a great opportunity to take sector bets, they should only be invested into, by investors who have the wherewithal to take a call on sectors and have the capability,” Krishnan said.

It’s also important to take into consideration the higher risk that comes with investing in such funds.

“A savvy investor who is able to constantly monitor the markets and his/her portfolios on an ongoing basis could do well by investing in such funds. However, it’s important to take a measured approach while investing,” she added.

So, a better approach for investors who prefer consistent long-term returns with lower risk would be diversifying a portfolio across market capitalisations, where managers will take graded sector overweight/underweight positions.

“We’ve always advocated long-term investing over a performance chasing behaviour and our research supports this approach. Investing purely basis recent short-term performance can be counterproductive to an investor’s portfolio,” explained Krishnan.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.