Should you invest in sectoral funds? Here’s how they have performed in last one year

By Anshul | IST (Published)
Sectoral/thematic mutual funds often witness a lot of traction because of the positive short-term returns that they offer. In the last one year, while some of the funds have given decent returns, others could not do well.

Sectoral or thematic mutual funds often witness more traction because of the positive short-term returns they offer. In the last one year, while some of the funds have given decent returns, others could not do well.
Here’s an analysis of the sectoral funds' performance from August 11, 2020, to August 10, 2021 (as compiled by Morningstar):
Group/InvestmentMorningstar CategoryInception DateFund Size (as of July 31, 2021)1 Yr Return
India OE Sector - Financial Services
Aditya BSL Bkng & Fin Srvcs Reg GrIndia Fund Sector - Financial Services14-12-201320,76,24,67,013.0065.16
Baroda Bank & Fin Srvs A GrIndia Fund Sector - Financial Services22-06-201253,27,82,973.0049.63
ICICI Pru Banking & Fin Svcs GrIndia Fund Sector - Financial Services22-08-200849,33,87,49,983.0066.29
IDBI Banking & Financial Serv GrIndia Fund Sector - Financial Services29-05-201899,10,80,029.0051.82
Invesco India Financial Serv GrIndia Fund Sector - Financial Services14-07-20083,50,62,28,968.0055.64
LIC MF Banking & Fin Serv Reg GrIndia Fund Sector - Financial Services27-03-201559,34,62,006.0051.17
Mirae Asset Banking & Fin Svcs Reg GrIndia Fund Sector - Financial Services11-12-20206,80,15,37,325.00
Nippon India Banking & Fin Srvs GrIndia Fund Sector - Financial Services26-05-200330,68,64,99,560.0075.69
SBI Banking & Financial Svcs Reg GrIndia Fund Sector - Financial Services26-02-201527,72,69,03,015.0056.95
Sundaram Fin Services Opp Reg GrIndia Fund Sector - Financial Services10-06-20083,93,50,93,031.0059.23
Tata Banking & Financial Svcs Reg GrIndia Fund Sector - Financial Services28-12-20157,53,92,32,122.0052.13
Taurus Banking & Fin Services GrIndia Fund Sector - Financial Services22-05-20129,08,15,024.0051.63
UTI Banking & Fin Svcs GrIndia Fund Sector - Financial Services07-04-20047,10,98,12,030.0061.08
India OE Sector - Precious Metals
Aditya BSL Gold Fund GrIndia Fund Sector - Precious Metals20-03-20122,38,12,64,001.00-16.20
Axis Gold GrIndia Fund Sector - Precious Metals20-10-20112,50,42,26,007.00-16.13
HDFC Gold GrIndia Fund Sector - Precious Metals01-11-201112,47,27,29,032.00-17.05
ICICI Pru Reg Gold Savings(FOF) GrIndia Fund Sector - Precious Metals11-10-20115,57,04,46,820.00-16.67
IDBI Gold Fund GrIndia Fund Sector - Precious Metals14-08-201240,59,08,970.00-17.62
Invesco India Gold Fund GrIndia Fund Sector - Precious Metals05-12-201150,31,41,991.00-17.61
Kotak Gold Reg GrIndia Fund Sector - Precious Metals25-03-20119,93,40,70,014.00-16.29
Nippon India Gold Savings GrIndia Fund Sector - Precious Metals07-03-201114,22,33,32,754.00-17.15
Quantum Gold Savings Reg GrIndia Fund Sector - Precious Metals19-05-201168,41,27,977.00-17.32
SBI Gold Reg GrIndia Fund Sector - Precious Metals12-09-201111,64,17,65,972.00-17.09
India OE Sector - Technology
Aditya BSL Digital India GrIndia Fund Sector - Technology15-01-200019,49,84,02,998.0088.29
Franklin India Technology GrIndia Fund Sector - Technology22-08-19986,37,25,16,767.0059.98
ICICI Pru Technology GrIndia Fund Sector - Technology03-03-200040,83,75,31,269.00101.51
SBI Technology Opportunities Reg GrIndia Fund Sector - Technology09-01-201311,49,74,61,967.0087.19
Tata Digital India Reg GrIndia Fund Sector - Technology28-12-201521,79,42,53,759.0092.06
India OE Sector - Healthcare
Aditya BSL Pharma & Hlthcare Reg GrIndia Fund Sector - Healthcare11-07-20195,99,78,64,032.0030.72
DSP Healthcare Fund Reg GrIndia Fund Sector - Healthcare30-11-201814,57,44,03,972.0037.33
ICICI Pru Pharma Healthcare Diag GrIndia Fund Sector - Healthcare12-07-201829,23,84,36,048.0036.29
IDBI Healthcare Reg GrIndia Fund Sector - Healthcare28-02-201982,52,42,035.0027.18
Mirae Asset Healthcare Reg GrIndia Fund Sector - Healthcare02-06-201818,45,99,55,663.0038.22
Nippon India Pharma GrIndia Fund Sector - Healthcare05-06-200456,58,18,88,242.0038.80
SBI Healthcare Opportunities Reg GrIndia Fund Sector - Healthcare31-12-200420,66,56,74,009.0032.47
Tata India Pharma & Healthcare Reg GrIndia Fund Sector - Healthcare28-12-20155,95,13,48,406.0033.81
UTI Healthcare Reg GrIndia Fund Sector - Healthcare28-06-19998,99,52,22,989.0031.30
India OE Sector - FMCG
ICICI Pru FMCG GrIndia Fund Sector - FMCG31-03-19998,64,87,48,089.0021.42
According to Kavitha Krishnan, Senior Analyst – Manager Research, Morningstar India, while investing in sectoral funds, it’s important for an investor to understand that themes/sectors are cyclical in nature.
“While investing in a sector fund could potentially give investors a good return on their investment, timing the downturns could prove to be tricky. Sectors that are the flavour of the season may go out of vogue when there’s a downturn in the sector. Themes could play out eventually, depending on what the story is. Whilst these funds offer a great opportunity to take sector bets, they should only be invested into, by investors who have the wherewithal to take a call on sectors and have the capability,” Krishnan said.
It’s also important to take into consideration the higher risk that comes with investing in such funds.
“A savvy investor who is able to constantly monitor the markets and his/her portfolios on an ongoing basis could do well by investing in such funds. However, it’s important to take a measured approach while investing,” she added.
So, a better approach for investors who prefer consistent long-term returns with lower risk would be diversifying a portfolio across market capitalisations, where managers will take graded sector overweight/underweight positions.
“We’ve always advocated long-term investing over a performance chasing behaviour and our research supports this approach. Investing purely basis recent short-term performance can be counterproductive to an investor’s portfolio,” explained Krishnan.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
