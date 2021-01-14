Personal Finance Should you invest in index mutual funds? Updated : January 14, 2021 06:39 PM IST Index Mutual Fund (MF) invests in stocks that replicate a stock market index such as the NSE Nifty, BSE Sensex, etc. Also, called passive management or investment, the fund manager in this invests in the same securities as present in the underlying index in the same proportion. Investors can choose the benchmark index of their choice. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply