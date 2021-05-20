Short term vs long term: Which is better for investments in cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrencies have been the talk of the market in recent months, catching the attention of retail investors in a variety of digital currencies ranging from bitcoin to dogecoin et al. Not all are, however, able to make smart decisions and just bandwagon on cryptocurrency hysteria to invest their hard-earned money.

Market experts suggest doing appropriate research before making investments in either form. It's important that investors first take into account the overall financial goals along with the risks that they are willing to take.

According to Sumit Gupta, Founder and CEO—CoinDCX, investments in cryptocurrencies too should be driven by financial situation and goals.

For those looking to diversify and grow their portfolio, Gupta believes that a long-term approach is warranted to benefit from the potential rewards of blockchain technology and its positive impact on cryptocurrency prices.

Also read: Shiba Inu versus Dogecoin: Key things to know before investing in these cryptocurrencies

On the other hand, for immediate goals, he thinks that adopting a short-term approach with a clear risk-reward ratio is beneficial with quicker potential returns.

“Wisdom would point towards thorough research, entry near support levels for the said cryptocurrency and ensure to periodically review holdings while maintaining a strict stop loss based on risk appetite,” Gupta states.

Rachit Chawla, CEO and Founder of Finway FSC points out that short-term investments can be done in Bitcoin and Ethereum as they are the market leader in the space. However, investors shouldn’t experiment here otherwise in a short time the entire capital can get wiped out.

In the long term, Chawala explains that the company needs to be understood and investors should have complete knowledge about the coin and business model. After that, they can place a small buy because that will give them multifold returns if the investment is for a longer-term.

For the longer term, he thinks that one can go for Nexo and Cardon.

Also read: Here are key factors to consider before investing in cryptocurrency

As of now, there are too many cryptocurrencies in the market. Half or more than that actually feels like spam because they don't have any intrinsic value or any business model behind it. So, according to Chwala, individuals should check if there is a business model associated with that coin they are planning to purchase.

Additionally, they need to understand whether the transactions are actually happening and whether the traction is on the increasing side. However, it’s also important to understand that crypto investments are volatile and very risky in nature.