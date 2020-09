Sovereign gold bond (SGB), for which investors get a holding certificate, comprises of government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash. SGBs have recently emerged as one of the most sought after products among investors.

According to Debajit Saha, senior analyst, Precious Metals at Refinitiv, investors have purchased 17 tonne of gold using SGB between April and August this year.

Saha said so while quoting Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

The sudden rise in demand for this type of product may have been borne out of necessity, Saha added. Additionally, this indicates that investors' preferences for their investment options are changing.

With the last installment (series VI) of the ongoing SGB scheme closing for subscription on Friday, some investors may still be looking to invest in it.

Such investors can invest in SGBs via online banking or through their demat accounts.

To invest through banks, customers will need to log into their net banking account. The bank page will show the SGB option (mostly in investment options). It can also be available on the bank’s home page or under services.

"Generally during an ongoing tranche, banks display SGBs on their homepage itself for better visibility. Since users have a net banking account with a bank, it is safe to assume that they are already KYC compliant. So, when they land on the registration page, they might or might not get a pre-filled form depending on the bank they are associated with," explains Tushar Bopche, product head – AUM Business, YES Securities.

SGB application forms ask for name, address, guardian’s name in case the investor is a minor, PAN number, and so on

For buying bonds through brokers/exchanges, investors should have demat and trading account with BSE/NSE. As all details and KYC are already there with traders via demat accounts, investors just have to select quantity and submit online.

"Investors can also call their relationship manager or customer care to confirm the order online," further explains Bopche.

The added advantage with brokers is that investors can see the rates live and sell them any time they want.