Personal Finance Sovereign gold bond scheme: Should you invest in it with gold at all-time high? Updated : August 07, 2020 02:59 PM IST The Series-V of the sovereign gold bond (SGB) scheme 2020-21 opened for subscription on Monday and will end on Friday. This issue is available at a time when gold prices are trading at record highs. As far as investing in SGB is concerned, it is generally considered a good bet as it provides interest along with price appreciation which no other gold investment offers.