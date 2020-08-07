  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Sovereign gold bond scheme: Should you invest in it with gold at all-time high?

Updated : August 07, 2020 02:59 PM IST

The Series-V of the sovereign gold bond (SGB) scheme 2020-21 opened for subscription on Monday and will end on Friday.
This issue is available at a time when gold prices are trading at record highs.
As far as investing in SGB is concerned, it is generally considered a good bet as it provides interest along with price appreciation which no other gold investment offers.
Sovereign gold bond scheme: Should you invest in it with gold at all-time high?

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Adani Transmission Q1 profit up 67% at Rs 355 crore

Adani Transmission Q1 profit up 67% at Rs 355 crore

This mid-cap pharma stock turned Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 3,17,000 in just four months

This mid-cap pharma stock turned Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 3,17,000 in just four months

Emami reports over 1% rise in Q1 profit at Rs 39 crore

Emami reports over 1% rise in Q1 profit at Rs 39 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement