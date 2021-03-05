Several banks announce home loan rate cuts; but will you benefit?

Several banks across the country such as State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank have reduced the interest on home loan rates. In addition to the all-time low-interest rates, some of these lenders have also announced discounts on processing fees or special benefits for select buyers.

In view of this, it’s important to see who will benefit from these reductions?

According to Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com, the recent spate of rate cuts are not promotional rates but reductions on the repo-linked external benchmark rate. This means that all customers, both new and existing, will be able to avail of this rate from the effective date.

Under repo-linked external benchmark rate, the interest rates for floating home loans are benchmarked to the repo rate instead of MCLR (the minimum cost to lending rate). The repo rate is the interest rate at which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lends money to commercial banks.

A repo rate-linked home loan allows swifter transmission of policy rate changes by the central bank.

“For people planning to invest in a home, this is a dual benefit. The lower interest not just makes the loan less expensive, it also allows customers to borrow more. This is because as the interest is lower, the total monthly outflow becomes lesser. This in turn boosts eligibility and makes it possible for customers to borrow a bigger quantum of loan. For the existing borrowers, the falling interest rate means they get to close their loan much earlier,” Shetty explains.

It's important to note that SBI announced a reduction on home loan rates by 10 basis points to 6.7 percent on March 1, while ICICI Bank slashed its rates today. The revised interest rates for both banks are available till March 31, 2021.

Mortgage major HDFC also cut its interest rate offering, making credit cheaper 0.05 percent to its customers. The ’best customers’ having good credit histories, the lender said, will be able to get new loans at 6.75 percent after the cut, irrespective of the home loan amounts.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is, meanwhile, offering the lowest home loan rates in the market. The private lender cut home loan rates by 10 basis points to 6.65 percent. Even this offer is applicable till March 31.