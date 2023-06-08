When opting for a SMART financial goal, investors need to ensure it is relevant to their overall financial plan and long-term financial goal. Ask yourself how achieving this financial goal will contribute to your overall financial health. Read on to know more.

Setting a SMART financial goal is an effective way to achieve financial success. A SMART goal istands for a Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound.

By setting a specific and measurable financial goal that is achievable and relevant to your long-term financial plan, with a deadline for achieving it, you can stay focused and motivated to achieve it.

However, it's important to create a plan, take action, and stay committed to achieving your goal. Regularly reviewing and tracking your progress can help you stay on track and make adjustments as needed.