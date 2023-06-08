2 Min(s) Read
When opting for a SMART financial goal, investors need to ensure it is relevant to their overall financial plan and long-term financial goal. Ask yourself how achieving this financial goal will contribute to your overall financial health. Read on to know more.
Setting a SMART financial goal is an effective way to achieve financial success. A SMART goal istands for a Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound.
By setting a specific and measurable financial goal that is achievable and relevant to your long-term financial plan, with a deadline for achieving it, you can stay focused and motivated to achieve it.
However, it's important to create a plan, take action, and stay committed to achieving your goal. Regularly reviewing and tracking your progress can help you stay on track and make adjustments as needed.
Note To Readers
A mutual fund scheme is NOT a DEPOSIT product and is not an obligation of, or guaranteed, or insured by the mutual fund or its AMC. Due to the nature of the underlying investments, the returns or the potential returns of a mutual fund product cannot be guaranteed. Historical performance, when presented, is purely for reference purposes and is not a guarantee of future results. Investors should consult their financial advisers if in doubt about whether the product/scheme is suitable for them.Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.