Serenity Wealth launches SereneKit DIY toolkit to help users create investment plans

Serenity Wealth has launched SereneKit DIY, a do it-yourself wealth management toolkit that help users to create investment plans and manage

investments that are customized to their individual risks and needs. Conceptualized by wealth management veteran Ashish Khetan and developed by a team of domain experts, interface designers and technologists, the toolkit consists of a web-app, that works across desktop browsers, tablets and smart-phones, Serenity Wealth said.

SereneKit is based on the framework of RRR—required rate of return--which, instead of unquantifiable promises of returns, guides investors towards estimating the minimum return on investment they need to seek for themselves based on self-defined risks.

SereneKit users will then be able to create personalized plans that are tailored to their specific wealth needs and goals as defined by their self-articulated RRR.

Ashish Khetan, Founder, Serenity Wealth, says that SereneKit was envisioned as a tool to demystify and simplify wealth management amid the noise that investors encounter.

"In all my years as a wealth manager, I have found that investors struggle to define their individualized needs and evaluate the risk-reward trade-offs between different asset classes amid the noise and the promises made by third-party managers. For example, do you seek steady returns or rising returns, or should you invest in shares, bonds, gold, real estate, tax savings? SereneKit seeks to address those specific and pervasive pain points that hobble not only novice investors, but even the relatively better-off. It’s easy to-

use web-app aims to simplify the process and empower investors to reach their financial goals with focus, confidence. and clarity--nothing less, nothing more," he said.