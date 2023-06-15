Separate SIP for each financial goal is a tip to behold

SIPs help in cultivating a rational and disciplined investment mindset, ultimately enhancing the potential for achieving financial goals while minimising the impact of emotional biases.

SIPs, or Systematic Investment Plans, are a popular investment strategy that involves investing a fixed amount of money at regular intervals, typically monthly, into a mutual fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF). Having multiple SIPs for multiple goals is beneficial for a few reasons.

Diversification:

By investing in multiple SIPs across different asset classes, you can diversify your portfolio and reduce the risk of loss due to the performance of a single investment.

Goal-based investing: Different goals require different investment strategies. For example, your retirement goals may require a more conservative investment strategy than your short-term goals, which may require a more aggressive approach. By having separate SIPs for each goal, you can customise your investment strategy to meet the specific needs of each goal.

Discipline: Investing regularly in a disciplined manner is key to achieving your financial goals. By having multiple SIPs, you can ensure that you are consistently investing towards each goal and not neglecting any one of them. Moreover, SIPs serve as an effective tool for investors to mitigate the impact of fear and greed on their investment decisions.

Fear and greed are two powerful emotions that often drive investors towards making impulsive and irrational choices. By adhering to a disciplined approach of regular investments through SIPs, investors can alleviate the negative influence of these emotions.