  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Senior citizens special fixed deposit scheme of these banks end today

Updated : December 31, 2020 03:33 PM IST

Fixed deposits (FDs), also known as term deposits (TDs), are fixed-income instruments that yield guaranteed returns over a pre-defined period of lock-in.
Senior citizens usually get a higher rate of interest on fixed deposits compared to the general public.
Senior citizens special fixed deposit scheme of these banks end today

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

SEC to consider emergency use authorisation request of Serum, Bharat Biotech on January 1

SEC to consider emergency use authorisation request of Serum, Bharat Biotech on January 1

WhatsApp to stop working on some smartphones from January 1; check details here

WhatsApp to stop working on some smartphones from January 1; check details here

All Reliance Jio voice calls to any network in India to be free from Jan 1

All Reliance Jio voice calls to any network in India to be free from Jan 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement