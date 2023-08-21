4 Min Read
As individuals age, the likelihood of encountering health issues and medical conditions increases significantly. Ageing also bring about financial challenges, as medical expenses tend to increase alongside health concerns. Recognising these physical and financial challenges that accompany one's later years, the importance of having a comprehensive health insurance plan cannot be overstated.
Medical coverage for parents and senior citizens often goes beyond basic protection, encompassing valuable supplementary benefits such as cashless hospitalisation, critical illness insurance, and targeted coverage for conditions like cancer and stroke.
Here's a look at some of the health insurance policies available for senior citizens in India:
Bajaj Allianz Silver Health Plan
New India Assurance Senior Citizen Mediclaim Policy
Oriental Insurance HOPE - Health of Privileged Elders
Star Health & Allied Insurance Red Carpet
Care Supreme
Manipal Cigna Prime Senior (Classic and Elite)
Future Generali Health Insurance: Varishta Bima
Niva Bupa ‘Senior First’ plan
This is a tailor-made plan for senior citizens, designed to provide support and care to seniors in their golden years.
According to Bhabatosh Mishra, Director Underwriting, Products & Claims at Niva Bupa, the Senior First plan is crafted to provide seniors with financial security in the midst of growing medical inflation.
"It does not require them to take any pre-medical tests before policy issuance and comes with features for a variety of needs including annual health check up from day 1, no loading for common conditions like diabetes, hypertension etc, range of co-payment options and deductibles," Mishra said.
Here's a list of other senior citizen health insurance plans available in India:
|Senior Citizen Health Plan
|Features
|Star Health's Red Carpet
|Apollo Munich's Optima Senior Health Plan
|New India's Senior Citizen Mediclaim Policy
|ICICI Lombard's iHealth Plan
|National Insurance's Varishtha Mediclaim
