CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsWorld Senior Citizens Day 2023: Here's a list of health insurance policies available for the elderly

World Senior Citizens Day 2023: Here's a list of health insurance policies available for the elderly

As the golden years bring forth new health challenges, securing appropriate medical insurance becomes an essential step in ensuring a dignified and comfortable life for senior citizens.

Profile image

By Anshul  Aug 21, 2023 1:34:17 PM IST (Published)

4 Min Read
World Senior Citizens Day 2023: Here's a list of health insurance policies available for the elderly
As individuals age, the likelihood of encountering health issues and medical conditions increases significantly. Ageing also bring about financial challenges, as medical expenses tend to increase alongside health concerns. Recognising these physical and financial challenges that accompany one's later years, the importance of having a comprehensive health insurance plan cannot be overstated.

Live TV

Loading...

Medical coverage for parents and senior citizens often goes beyond basic protection, encompassing valuable supplementary benefits such as cashless hospitalisation, critical illness insurance, and targeted coverage for conditions like cancer and stroke.
Here's a look at some of the health insurance policies available for senior citizens in India:
Bajaj Allianz Silver Health Plan
  • Offers cashless facility in an extensive network of hospitals.
  • Includes free health check-ups at Bajaj Allianz Diagnostic centers after claim-free periods.
  • Provides a 5% family discount and cumulative 5% bonus for every claim-free year.
  • Eligibility: Individuals aged 46 to 75 years after required medical tests.
    • New India Assurance Senior Citizen Mediclaim Policy
    • Covers pre and post hospitalization charges up to 30 days before and 60 days after hospitalization.
    • Hospitalization for illnesses, injuries, and related treatments.
    • Covers pre-existing ailments after 18 months of continuous involvement with the company.
    • Eligibility: Individuals aged 60 to 80 years, renewable up to 90 years.
      • Oriental Insurance HOPE - Health of Privileged Elders
      • Covers room rates, nursing expenses up to 1 percent of the sum insured.
      • Includes ambulance charges up to Rs. 1000/- or actual expenses incurred.
      • Covers all doctor, surgeon, specialist charges, and related procedure costs
      • Offers coverage for intensive care unit expenses up to 2% of the sum insured per day.
        • Star Health & Allied Insurance Red Carpet
        • Covers hospitalization fees, ambulance costs, and health check-ups.
        • Includes coverage for both pre and post-hospitalization expenses.
          • Care Supreme
          • Offers full claim payment coverage and no room rent limits.
          • Access to pre-existing condition coverage after 30 days.
          • Unlimited sum insured restoration.
            • Manipal Cigna Prime Senior (Classic and Elite)
            • Allows utilization of the entire insurance claim payment.
            • Covers inpatient care expenses up to a single AC private room.
            • Offers coverage for pre-existing conditions after three months.
              • Future Generali Health Insurance: Varishta Bima
              • Covers hospitalization fees, ambulance costs, and pre and post hospitalization expenses.
                • Niva Bupa ‘Senior First’ plan
                This is a tailor-made plan for senior citizens, designed to provide support and care to seniors in their golden years.
                According to Bhabatosh Mishra, Director Underwriting, Products & Claims at Niva Bupa, the Senior First plan is crafted to provide seniors with financial security in the midst of growing medical inflation.
                "It does not require them to take any pre-medical tests before policy issuance and comes with features for a variety of needs including annual health check up from day 1, no loading for common conditions like diabetes, hypertension etc, range of co-payment options and deductibles," Mishra said.
                Here's a list of other senior citizen health insurance plans available in India:
                Senior Citizen Health PlanFeatures
                Star Health's Red Carpet
                • Sum insured - Up to Rs.25 lakh
                • Entry age - 60 to 75 years
                • Renewability - Lifetime renewability
                • Co-payment - 30-50%
                • Critical Illness cover - available
                • Waiting period for pre-existing disease cover - 1 year
                Apollo Munich's Optima Senior Health Plan
                • Sum insured - Rs.2 lakh to Rs.5 lakh
                • Entry age - Minimum 61 years
                • Renewability - Lifetime renewability
                • Co-payment 15-30%
                • Waiting period for pre-existing disease cover - 3 years
                New India's Senior Citizen Mediclaim Policy
                • Sum insured - Rs.1 lakh to Rs.1.5 lakhs
                • Entry age - 60 to 80 years
                • Renewability - Up to 90 years
                • Co-payment - Voluntary payment
                • Critical Illness cover - available
                • Waiting period for pre-existing disease cover - 18 months
                ICICI Lombard's iHealth Plan
                • Sum insured - Rs.1 lakh to Rs.10 lakh
                • Entry age - No maximum entry age limit
                • Renewability - Lifetime renewability
                • Co-payment - Voluntary payment
                • Critical Illness cover - available
                • Waiting period for pre-existing disease cover - 4 years
                National Insurance's Varishtha Mediclaim
                • Sum insured - Rs.1 lakh to Rs.2 lakh
                • Entry age - 60 to 80 years
                • Renewability - Up to 90 years
                • Co-payment - 10%
                • Critical Illness cover - available
                • Waiting period for pre-existing disease cover - 1 year
                (Source: Bankbazaar)
                Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

                Tags

                Health Insuranceinsurancesenior citizens

                Recommended Articles

                View All
                World View | G20 and Sustainability — here's why there is a paradox of commitment 

                World View | G20 and Sustainability — here's why there is a paradox of commitment 

                Aug 21, 2023 IST6 Min Read

                Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business

                Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business

                Aug 19, 2023 IST4 Min Read

                How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time

                How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time

                Aug 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

                How to maximize your savings with tax planning?

                How to maximize your savings with tax planning?

                Aug 19, 2023 IST3 Min Read

                View All

                Most Read

                Share Market Live

                View All
                Top GainersTop Losers
                CurrencyCommodities
                CurrencyPriceChange%Change
                X