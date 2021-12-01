Sending money abroad? Ways to transfer, charges levied, and other details here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allows Indian citizens to send money from India through a process called outward remittance. For the same, the central bank has set a limit of $250,000.

While there may be a number of reasons for transferring money internationally, it can often become daunting especially, because of the excess charges levied. At instances, the mark-up rates are even not discussed upfront with the customer and can be as high as 3-4 percent, say experts.

Therefore, it becomes important to know about the varied charges one has to pay while sending money abroad.

The fees incurred for the transfer will depend upon the amount one needs to send, the destination and the transfer speed, said Nitin Mathur, CEO at Tavaga Advisory Services while speaking to CNBC-TV18.

“Banks charge numerous fees for such transfers which include currency spread (the difference between a bank’s buying and selling rate), bank commission and GST (goods and service tax) . The currency spreads could be around 4-5 percent. Over this, banks also charge a commission. On this commission, a GST of 18 percent is charged," Mathur said.

"Thus, if an individual is transferring Rs 10 lakh to the USA, the bank might charge a commission of Rs 500 – Rs 1000 (depending upon the amount transferred). On top of this, he/she will have to pay GST of 18 percent which comes to Rs 90 – Rs 180,” Mathur explained.

And, how can one save on these extra charges?

There are several websites that help in checking live foreign exchange rates and give a comprehensive idea of the expected hidden charges, said Mayank Goyal, Founder & CEO of moneyHOP while talking to CNBC-TV18.

“Also, individuals can choose smart cross-border partners that can help one to save a lot on the hidden charges as it provides complete transparency and near-zero exchange rates. Other options include scheduling international fund transfers via online money transfer companies to save on the last-minute surcharge. One can also try remitting through reputable currency exchange brokers who offer best-in-class exchange rates depending on the exchange time period set,” Goyal advised.

What are the ways to transfer money internationally from India?

Bank drafts and cashier’s cheques are a comparatively cheaper way to send money overseas but may take longer time to reach the recipient. Traceability of these drafts and cheques reduces the risk of losing one’s money in the process, said Mathur of Tavaga Advisory Services.

Online money transfer is one of the simplest methods to send money abroad and is being widely used. The process requires the destination account details, IBAN or SWIFT code of the recipient bank, account holder information, etc. This method however involves heavy taxes and high exchange rates. Online wire transfer is one the latest mode for money transfer as they offer low fees and charges. There are various financial institutions available such as banks, authorized money exchangers. This process usually takes longer than online money transfers but is one of the cheapest ways possible to send money abroad,” he said.

Talking about the preferred method of transfer, Mathur said that it will depend highly on the transfer speed required or if an individual is looking for a budget alternative or would like to go with only a specific institution such as a bank or online platforms.

"It's vital to note that whichever option is chosen, one should know all the hidden exchange rate costs. Also, checking competitive rates and reading the details is vital in order to save on the costs," he said.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.