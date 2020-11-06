Explained: How to send money on WhatsApp

Messaging app WhatsApp on Friday rolled out UPI payment services for its customers. Through this facility, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has designed this payment feature in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

To send money on WhatsApp, users must have a bank account and debit card in India. If you haven't set up a UPI linked to your bank account, you do so through WhatsApp.

Payments are available in ten Indian regional language versions of WhatsApp. For the same, the users need a debit card with a bank that supports UPI and the latest Android or iOS version of WhatsApp.

Since this is a phased rollout, some users may not be available to use WhatsApp immediately.

Here are the steps to set up a WhatsApp account:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on the phone and tap on the three-dotted icon

Step 2: Go to the 'payment option' and the list of banks appear. One can only add a bank account that is linked to the same phone number as used to sign up for WhatsApp

Step 3: The list of bank accounts will show now. If you already have a UPI account, the app will ask for your UPI pin and proceed. Otherwise, you may need to verify your account with debit card information by adding the last 6 digits and expiration date. (Note: If you see an error message at this stage, try again after some time). Setup will now be complete.

Here are the steps to send money on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Open the chat of the person (to whom money is required to be sent) on WhatsApp and go to the attachment icon. Tap on the ‘Payment’ option and enter the amount required to send.

Step 2: Enter the amount and hit send. Enter your UPI pin for security. Your money will be sent.

Here are the steps to send money through QR code on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Tap more options to open payment

Step 2: Go to ‘New Payment’

Step 3: Select QR code, pull up recipient's QR code and scan

Step 4: Tap new payment, enter the amount to make payment

Step 5: Enter the UPI pin and make payment

As of now, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, the State Bank of India, and Jio Payments Bank are available on WhatsApp payments.