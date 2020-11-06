  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Explained: How to send money on WhatsApp

Updated : November 06, 2020 12:35 PM IST

Messaging app WhatsApp on Friday rolled out payment services for its customers. Through this facility, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp.
WhatsApp has designed this payment feature in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) using the Unified Payment Interface (UPI).
Explained: How to send money on WhatsApp

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Joe Biden closes in on presidency, narrows gap in Georgia to 1,200 votes

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Joe Biden closes in on presidency, narrows gap in Georgia to 1,200 votes

FDA panel reviews 1st new Alzheimer's drug in 2 decades

FDA panel reviews 1st new Alzheimer's drug in 2 decades

IPL Points Table 2020, Orange Cap, Purple Cap holders: Updated after Qualifier 1 between MI and DC

IPL Points Table 2020, Orange Cap, Purple Cap holders: Updated after Qualifier 1 between MI and DC

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement