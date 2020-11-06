Personal Finance Explained: How to send money on WhatsApp Updated : November 06, 2020 12:35 PM IST Messaging app WhatsApp on Friday rolled out payment services for its customers. Through this facility, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp. WhatsApp has designed this payment feature in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) using the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.