Selling gold for cash? Know your short- and long-term tax liabilities

By CNBCTV18.com

India is one of the biggest consumers of gold in the world. Last year alone, Indians bought Rs 340,860-crore worth of gold. Gold is bought during birthdays, weddings, celebrations and especially during the festive season. With so much investment in gold, there are occasions when one may want to trade in their old jewellery to get funds for certain expenses. You can either sell your gold or pledge your gold to receive a loan.

The amount of cash you receive for your gold depends on two things — the quality of gold and the prevailing rate of gold for that quality. While 24 karat gold is 100 percent pure, 18 karat is only 75 percent gold.

However, trading your gold for cash should be done only with reputed companies. People should keep in mind that they still need to pay capital gains taxes when they are selling their gold. Depending on how long they’ve held their gold, they can be subject to either short-term capital gains tax (STCG) or long-term capital gains tax (LTCG).

Short-term capital gains tax

If the gold was held for less than three years before being sold, then STCG comes into effect, which is then applied purely on the profit made and taxed according to the income tax slab rate under which the individual falls.

For instance, if the short-term capital gain is Rs 6 lakh and the person falls in the 30% tax bracket, then they have to pay 31.20 percent tax on Rs 6 lakh, i.e. Rs 1,87,200. Gain or loss from the sale of the asset is calculated by deducting the cost of purchase, cost incurred for improvement of the asset and expenses incurred exclusively in connection with the sale from the sale proceeds of the asset.

Long-term capital gains tax

LTCG is calculated similarly, but the costs for purchase and improvement are applied in an indexed manner instead. Long-term capital gains are taxed at the rate of 20.8% (the rate includes health and education cess of 4%) with indexation.

Indexation is a technique used to calculate the cost of an asset according to the inflation index. It will increase the asset’s cost and reduce your gains and thereby, tax liability. Also, the person who falls in the tax bracket of 30 percent will pay a lower tax rate of 20 percent.