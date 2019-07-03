#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Sensex, Nifty trade marginally higher led by banking stocks
Asian shares subdued as trade enthusiasm ebbs
Oil prices steady on extended supply cuts, US stocks draw
Rupee opens higher at 68.87 a dollar, bond yields fall
Personal Finance

Self-employed? Four steps to ensure your home loan application is accepted

Updated : July 03, 2019 01:50 PM IST

The demand for home loans from the self-employed segment is growing across cities.  So, now we have several banks and housing finance companies offering home loans specifically designed for the self-employed.
Other categories of self-employed non-professionals, which include working in jewellery, real estate sectors, trading, contractors, consultants/advisors with commission income, etc. find it difficult to get a home loan.
Bad credit history can come to haunt you at a later date. Banks evaluate your credit report while making a lending decision. Your credit score serves as a simple tool for you to understand whether you meet a lender’s requirements.
