Personal Finance Seen over 1 lakh active investors since launch of stock investing, says Groww Updated : July 30, 2020 06:58 PM IST Groww, one of country's investment platform, claims to have seen 100 percent week over week growth in transacting users since the launch of stock investing on its platform. "We have seen over 1 lakh active investors," says Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO, Groww. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply