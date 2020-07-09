Seeking to submit insurance claim via LIC's website? Here's a step-by-step guide

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) allows policyholders to seek claims through its portal. The insurer permits users to register death claims, put a request for maturity/survival dues and submit an existence certificate.

Users can also set up NEFT and NACH Mandate, allowing LIC to perform their transactions. Additionally, Aadhaar seeding for policies can be done through its online service.

(Also read: Here are the charges proposed by GIC for COVID-19 claims settlement)

Here are the steps to put an online claim through LIC’s website:

Step 1: Log onto LIC website licindia.in

Step 2: Select ‘LIC Online Service Portal’

Step 3: Now, register if not done earlier. If already registered, select the type of claim

Step 4: Fill the form, attach supporting documents and submit

Policy numbers

Installment premiums under these policies (without service tax/GST)

Scanned image of PAN card or passport, with a file size less than 100 KB

(Also read: How to use insurance policy to generate profit/returns)

Here are the steps to register on LIC's website:

Step 1: Visit licindia.in and click on 'new user'

Step 2: Select user-ID, password and provide all the necessary information

Step 3: For availing e-services, click on 'e-services', log in with the user-ID created and register the policies for availing the e-services by filling up the form provided

Step 4: Print the form, sign it and upload the scanned image of the form

Step 5: Upload the scanned image of PAN card or Aadhaar card or passport