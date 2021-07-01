See long-term opportunities in select smallcap, midcap stocks: Union AMC

“There are a lot of good quality companies in the smallcap and midcap side, which are presenting very good long-term opportunities,” said Vinay Paharia, CIO of Union Asset Management Company, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

A lot of poor quality smallcap and midcap stocks are doing very well in the current market scenario and hence we would be very cautious of some of those companies, he added.

“This space remains good for long-term investors albeit with high risk,” he stated.

Fifteen months back, we have seen extreme fear and we are now seeing moderate grid in the market and that is getting reflected in the smallcap and midcap side of the market, he said.

According to him, valuations are clearly on the expensive side, not just for smallcap and midcap companies but generally for the market.

He remains extremely positive on IT sector over the last two-three years. “We have been significantly overweight on this sector. Within IT sector, there are lot of opportunities in the smallcap and midcap space, which is expected to do well. So yes, within IT, we would prefer smallcap and midcap IT companies which are experiencing positive demand trend within their segments,” he mentioned.

