Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    See long-term opportunities in select smallcap, midcap stocks: Union AMC

    Profile image
    By Reema Tendulkar | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    “There are a lot of good quality companies in the smallcap and midcap side, which are presenting very good long-term opportunities,” said Vinay Paharia, CIO of Union Asset Management Company, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

    “There are a lot of good quality companies in the smallcap and midcap side, which are presenting very good long-term opportunities,” said Vinay Paharia, CIO of Union Asset Management Company, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
    A lot of poor quality smallcap and midcap stocks are doing very well in the current market scenario and hence we would be very cautious of some of those companies, he added.
    “This space remains good for long-term investors albeit with high risk,” he stated.
    Fifteen months back, we have seen extreme fear and we are now seeing moderate grid in the market and that is getting reflected in the smallcap and midcap side of the market, he said.
    According to him, valuations are clearly on the expensive side, not just for smallcap and midcap companies but generally for the market.
    He remains extremely positive on IT sector over the last two-three years. “We have been significantly overweight on this sector. Within IT sector, there are lot of opportunities in the smallcap and midcap space, which is expected to do well. So yes, within IT, we would prefer smallcap and midcap IT companies which are experiencing positive demand trend within their segments,” he mentioned.
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
    (Edited by : Dipika)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Gland3,462.60 95.45 2.83
    Divis Labs4,519.65 83.95 1.89
    ICICI Bank640.25 9.40 1.49
    Reliance2,129.05 31.10 1.48
    Coal India147.65 2.00 1.37
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank640.30 9.65 1.53
    Reliance2,129.20 31.45 1.50
    SBI424.55 4.15 0.99
    Titan Company1,756.50 14.55 0.84
    HDFC2,475.10 14.95 0.61
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Gland3,462.60 95.45 2.83
    Divis Labs4,519.65 83.95 1.89
    ICICI Bank640.25 9.40 1.49
    Reliance2,129.05 31.10 1.48
    Coal India147.65 2.00 1.37
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank640.30 9.65 1.53
    Reliance2,129.20 31.45 1.50
    SBI424.55 4.15 0.99
    Titan Company1,756.50 14.55 0.84
    HDFC2,475.10 14.95 0.61

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.74000.17750.24
    Euro-Rupee88.2520-0.0870-0.10
    Pound-Rupee102.74500.10600.10
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67150.00300.45
    View More