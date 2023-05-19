Sebi proposes uniform total expense ratio for mutual funds — experts express mix of optimism and caution

Sebi, in a consultation paper, on Thursday proposed sweeping changes to the current total expense ratio (TER) charged by mutual fund schemes. The proposal includes bringing goods and services tax (GST), all transaction and brokerage costs into the TER. The paper also mentioned revised slabs for various categories like equity assets under management (AUM), non-equity AUM, and differentiation.

The TER is a percentage of a scheme's corpus that a mutual fund house charges towards expenses including administrative and management.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Mohit Gang, CEO of Moneyfront, highlighted the importance of Sebi's role in promoting a retail-friendly environment as the mutual fund industry continues to grow. According to Gang, the proposed regulations might lead to a slight impact on the margins of asset management companies (AMCs), potentially reducing them by 4-5 percent. However, he believes that the industry's robust volumes can easily absorb this impact, making it a manageable adjustment for the AMCs.

Therefore, as SEBI considers a more retail-friendly approach for the mutual fund industry, industry experts expressed a mix of optimism and caution.

Manoj Nagpal, MD & CEO at Outlook Asia Capital, expressed his optimism regarding Sebi's proposals. Nagpal believes that the regulatory changes would make mutual funds more lucrative, indirectly benefiting both AMCs and distributors. He sees these changes as positive and welcomes Sebi's efforts to enhance the overall landscape of the mutual fund industry.

Meanwhile, Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO at Anand Rathi Wealth, drew attention to one specific aspect of the proposed regulations. He pointed out that some of the proposed changes significantly places debt funds in the back seat.

While this could have an impact on the debt fund segment, Azeez did not elaborate on the potential consequences or provide further insights on this matter.

“The new tax change is going to impact the debt funds anyway and TER reduction will enhance the return on a post-tax basis even to a retail guy. I think they will come back from a post-tax return perspective reasonably well,” Azeez told CNBC-TV18.

The bottomline

The regulatory adjustments are seen as positive by experts like Manoj Nagpal, who believes that the changes will make mutual funds more lucrative, benefiting both AMCs and distributors. Nonetheless, concerns regarding the impact on debt funds, as highlighted by Feroze Azeez, warrant further examination and discussion.

