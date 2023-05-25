SEBI's proposal on total expense ratio will reduce inefficiencies and curtail malpractices in the system, says expert

Total expense ratio, commonly known as TER, encompasses the various fees and expenses imposed by asset management companies (AMCs) on unit holders. These charges, which were previously not always fully disclosed, have now come under scrutiny. SEBI's initiative seeks to ensure that what is presented to investors aligns with the actual costs they bear.

In a significant step towards enhancing transparency and fairness in the mutual fund industry, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recently released a consultation paper on total expense ratio (TER). The aim of this paper is to shed light on the costs charged to unit holders, bringing greater clarity to the expenses associated with mutual fund schemes.

Total expense ratio, commonly known as TER, encompasses the various fees and expenses imposed by asset management companies (AMCs) on unit holders. These charges, which were previously not always fully disclosed, have now come under scrutiny. SEBI's initiative seeks to ensure that what is presented to investors aligns with the actual costs they bear.

Mohit Gang, the Chief Executive Officer at Moneyfront, commends SEBI's move as a significant leap towards transparency. He emphasises that this step will accurately reflect mutual fund expenses and eliminate any discrepancies between what is shown to investors and what is actually charged. By closing this gap, investors can now have a more precise understanding of the expenses incurred.

Not only does SEBI's initiative enhance transparency, but it also addresses inefficiencies in the distribution channel and seeks to eradicate prevalent malpractices, Gang said. By reducing such practices, SEBI aims to optimize the distribution process and promote fair practices within the sector.

According to Gang, One of the notable benefits of SEBI's move is the potential for reduced costs for investors. With greater transparency, retail investors can expect enhanced returns over the long term. Additionally, the measure aims to minimise excessive churning of funds, which can erode investor returns. By consolidating various objectives into a single action, SEBI aims to combat malpractices and harness economies of scale, benefiting all stakeholders involved, Gang said.