Markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has truncated timings for subscription and redemption of certain categories of mutual funds in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to curtail the trading hours is based on the banking regulator Reserve Bank of India’s April 3 press release. As part of the revision, timing for both subscription and redemption in various mutual fund schemes has been reduced for a temporary period.

The changes will be effective from April 7, 2020 (Tuesday) until April 17, 2020 (Friday) with both days inclusive.

All other provisions of various Sebi circulars related to applicability of net asset value, or NAV, in case of both subscription and redemption will remain unchanged.

Liquid and overnight funds: 12:30 pm

Other than liquid and overnight funds: 1:00 pm