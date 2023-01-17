Sebi releases paper on blocking of funds for trading in secondary market

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday released consultation paper on blocking of funds for trading in secondary market. The capital market regulator is soliciting comments and inputs from stakeholders and members of public on the same. This consultation paper follows a series of discussions held with multiple stakeholders, including clearing corporations, National Payments Corporation of India NPCI), stock brokers and banks.

Blocking of funds will allow investors to trade in secondary market in one’s bank account thereby eliminating the need to transfer funds to stock broker, Sebi said.

"This will provide client level settlement visibility (both pay-in and pay-out) to clearing corporation (CC) by direct settlement of funds and securities between client and CC, thereby implementing a process, which, by design safeguards clients’ assets from misuse/brokers’ default and consequent risk to their capital," it said.

The proposed framework, according to Sebi , endeavours to streamline the processes in secondary market in order to achieve the following objectives:

a)Independent and reliable identification of ownership of cash collateral available to CCs without the need to rely on reporting/ allocation by members, thereby eliminating risk of fraudulent reporting by intermediaries.

b) Elimination of custody risk of client collateral which is retained by the members and not transferred to CC.

c) Direct settlement with CC, without passing through pool accounts of the intermediaries’ thereby providing client level settlement visibility to CC and thus the risk of co-mingling of client funds and securities does not arise.

d) Hassle-free and immediate return of client’s funds and/ or securities in case of member default.

e) No impact on client pay-out even in case of member/ fellow client default.

f) In case of member default, ease of porting of non-defaulting client to another member (as there will be no need for transfer of collateral from defaulting member to another member).

The block will be created by client using the UPI app based on the blocking request initiated through stock broker app.

While creating the blocking request under the proposed block mechanism, relevant information such as TM Code, CM Code, Unique Client Code, segment etc. shall be captured by the broker and sent to UPI, Sebi said.

"The block will get created in favour of the CC and can be debited by the CC only. Since settlement will also be done by the CC with the client account directly, CC will therefore also be able to track default, if any, by clients," it added.

The block shall support multiple debits –i.e., for a block created on day 1, it can be partially debited multiple times till the exhaustion of amount or expiry/release of the block, whichever is earlier. The stock brokers will not be required to allocate any collateral for clients under the facility of UPI block since the CC will directly maintain/update the client collateral value based on the blocking information received from the UPI railroads of NPCI through the CC’s sponsor bank. This shall result in lower compliance cost for stock brokers. The subsequent procedures such as deemed allocation of proprietary collateral, validation of 50:50 cash collateral, risk reduction mode monitoring etc. will remain unchanged, Sebi said.