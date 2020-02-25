Personal Finance
Sebi proposes stricter regulatory framework for corporate bonds, debenture trustees
Updated : February 25, 2020 07:40 PM IST
Among other measures, Sebi has suggested that NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies) create charge on the identified assets for every bond issue.
Sebi has issued a consultation paper on 'Review of the Regulatory Framework for Corporate bonds and Debenture Trustees'.
In order to enhance transparency, the regulator has also proposed to mandate minimum disclosures.