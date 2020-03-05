  • SENSEX
Sebi proposes new mechanism to make e-voting secure, convenient for shareholders

Updated : March 05, 2020 06:41 PM IST

Sebi has proposed authentication of shareholders at the depository level and ESPs shall allow the demat account holders to cast their vote based on the validation carried out by the depository.
To enable demat account holders to cast vote on different ESP portals without having to register again with the ESPs, Sebi has proposed two mechanisms.
Thereby, shareholders would be able to access the e-voting links of ESPs without further authentication by ESPs for participating in the e-voting process.
