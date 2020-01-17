Market
Sebi proposes cap on investment adviser fees, client segregation, says report
Updated : January 17, 2020 11:33 AM IST
Sebi is considering capping investment advisory fees to 2.5 percent of the assets under advice (AuA) or a flat fee of Rs 75,000 per year, according to a report.
The regulator has also proposed client segregation rather than business segregation for entities acting as both advisers and distributors, said the report.
