Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath reacts to SEBI's new norms for execution only platforms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday released a regulatory framework for Execution Only Platforms (EOPs) to facilitate transactions in direct plans of mutual fund schemes.

Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder at leading financial technology companies Zerodha and True Beacon on Thursday said it's too early for him to provide a definitive comment on Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI's) new regulatory framework for Execution Only Platforms (EOPs). He, however, expressed his optimism and belief that these guidelines are a step in the right direction for the benefit of investors and market participants.

Kamath acknowledged that his team is still in the process of comprehending the intricacies of the new guidelines laid out by SEBI . He further conveyed his eagerness to analyze the guidelines and gain a better understanding of their implications.

“We are still trying to figure out how we will implement this," he told CNBC-TV18.