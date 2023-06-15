CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsZerodha's Nikhil Kamath reacts to SEBI's new norms for execution only platforms

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath reacts to SEBI's new norms for execution only platforms

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath reacts to SEBI's new norms for execution only platforms
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Surabhi Upadhyay   | Sonia Shenoy  Jun 15, 2023 9:45:30 AM IST (Updated)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday released a regulatory framework for Execution Only Platforms (EOPs) to facilitate transactions in direct plans of mutual fund schemes.

Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder at leading financial technology companies Zerodha and True Beacon on Thursday said it's too early for him to provide a definitive comment on Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI's) new regulatory framework for Execution Only Platforms (EOPs). He, however, expressed his optimism and belief that these guidelines are a step in the right direction for the benefit of investors and market participants.

Live Tv

Loading...

Kamath acknowledged that his team is still in the process of comprehending the intricacies of the new guidelines laid out by SEBI. He further conveyed his eagerness to analyze the guidelines and gain a better understanding of their implications.
“We are still trying to figure out how we will implement this," he told CNBC-TV18.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X