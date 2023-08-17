SEBI's consultation paper on delisting norms FAQ: Current rule, key proposal and other details

To address these issues, the committee suggests lowering the threshold for counteroffers.

This would enable acquirers to propose counteroffers based on public shareholder bids.

The capital market regulator has proposed to reduce the threshold of 90 percent for this very counter-delisting offer.

The proposal is also aimed at permitting listed holding companies to delist by way of a swap of the listed shares they own and distribution of cash for the other assets.

This will enable such companies to delist without the traditional reverse book-building route while ensuring that the public shareholders get a fair price exit.

There are many tax aspects that are relevant here.

The share swap and the cash payment for unlisted assets will be treated as a deemed dividend to the extent of accumulated profits of the holding company.

Any excess received by the public shareholders will be treated as capital gains.

The public shareholders will need to consider whether the benefits under section 112A and the availability of the January 2018 price as the grandfathered cost will be available for capital gains.

Similarly, on the shares of the listed companies received as part of the share swap, the public shareholders will need to evaluate whether, on a subsequent sale of such shares, benefits under section 112A will be available or not.

Also for the holding company, whether the transfer of shares in the listed investee company to its shareholders can be taxed as capital gains will be important to examine.

Grounds for non-taxability will need to be built in adequately.