Sebi has proposed the introduction of fixed-price delisting as an alternate path to Reverse Book Building (RBB) process. Fixed price delisting process would be allowed for companies whose shares are frequently traded as defined under the takeover code.
SEBI's consultation paper on delisting norms FAQ: Current rule, key proposal and other details
What are the current delisting norms for stocks that SEBI is planning to amend?
Under the current system, companies voluntarily delisting shares extend an exit opportunity to public shareholders.
The exit price is established when the promoter's cumulative shareholding, along with public shares tendered, reaches 90 percent of total issued shares through reverse book-building.
When the promoter finds the discovered price acceptable, all tendered shares are accepted at that rate.
If not, the promoter can either propose a counteroffer to the public shareholders or reject the discovered price.
Are there any challenges with the current delisting norms? Why is SEBI planning to change it?
Yes there are.
Basically, challenges arise when the promoter/acquirer's post-offer shareholding doesn't meet the 90 percent threshold, preventing them from making counteroffers to the public shareholders.
This can result in a failed delisting offer even when the majority of public shareholders favor delisting.
How will SEBI address the issues?
To address these issues, the committee suggests lowering the threshold for counteroffers.
This would enable acquirers to propose counteroffers based on public shareholder bids.
The capital market regulator has proposed to reduce the threshold of 90 percent for this very counter-delisting offer.
The proposal is also aimed at permitting listed holding companies to delist by way of a swap of the listed shares they own and distribution of cash for the other assets.
This will enable such companies to delist without the traditional reverse book-building route while ensuring that the public shareholders get a fair price exit.
There are many tax aspects that are relevant here.
The share swap and the cash payment for unlisted assets will be treated as a deemed dividend to the extent of accumulated profits of the holding company.
Any excess received by the public shareholders will be treated as capital gains.
The public shareholders will need to consider whether the benefits under section 112A and the availability of the January 2018 price as the grandfathered cost will be available for capital gains.
Similarly, on the shares of the listed companies received as part of the share swap, the public shareholders will need to evaluate whether, on a subsequent sale of such shares, benefits under section 112A will be available or not.
Also for the holding company, whether the transfer of shares in the listed investee company to its shareholders can be taxed as capital gains will be important to examine.
Grounds for non-taxability will need to be built in adequately.
What are industry experts saying on SEBIi's new paper on delisting norms for stocks?
Vaibhav Gupta, Partner at Dhruva Advisors, finds the proposal of allowing listed holding companies to delist through a share swap and cash distribution intriguing.
This method avoids traditional reverse book-building and ensures fair exit prices for public shareholders.
However, tax implications related to deemed dividends and capital gains need consideration.
JN Gupta emphasised on CNBC-TV18 that changes in delisting norms were mismatched with market and company expectations.
Investors were bidding at irrational prices, leading to a need for change.
Abhishek Dadoo from Khaitan & Co believes fixed price delisting could significantly impact the market, streamlining it further.
This progressive step by SEBI is expected to be a gamechanger.
Recommended ArticlesView All
What Bata's potential deal with Adidas teaches us about retail, marketing and collaborations?
Aug 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Climate change is not the lone culprit in Himachal Pradesh's havoc: Here's the CM's take on what else went wrong
Aug 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read
GQG betting big on India, increases exposure beyond Adani Group stocks
Aug 17, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Healthy India | Know how a health insurance becomes a path to financial wellbeing
Aug 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read