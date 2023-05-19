SEBI proposal on fractional real estate ownership platforms — how investors benefit

Fractional ownership typically refers to small investment holdings of real estate assets. Many web-based platforms have mushroomed, which allow investors to put their money in malls, warehouses, buildings and so forth. Here's an expert's take on how SEBI's proposal can be a game changer for the commercial real estate investment industry.

Capital markets watchdog SEBI has recently floated a consultation paper for regulating all web-based platforms offering fractional ownership of real estate assets to protect small investors. Such fractional ownership of real estate assets is proposed to be brought as micro, small and medium REITs under SEBI's Real Estate Investment Trusts rules.

Fractional ownership typically refers to small investment holdings of real estate assets. A number of web-based platforms have mushroomed in the past three years which allow investors to invest in malls, warehouses, buildings and so forth.

Decoding the proposal

SEBI's regulatory framework consultation framework is the first step towards recognition and systematising fractional ownership platforms.

According to Shiv Parekh, Founder at hBits, changes in holding structure to REITs and stricter norms mean enhanced investor protection, accessibility for more investors and transparency across the system.

"This evolving policy framework has the potential to transform fractional ownership into the SIPs or mutual funds of India," Parekh told CNBC-TV18.

Who benefits

The proposed regulatory framework would help develop the real estate market, provide investor protection measures and lead to an orderly development of the sector and the market, SEBI said in its consultation paper.

As per Parekh, this will be a game changer for the commercial real estate investment industry, as it will provide increased transparency and capital protection for small investors and easier access to a new asset class for a wider range of investors.

"We believe that the fractional ownership industry has the potential to disrupt the way India invests, similar to how mutual funds did 15 years ago. We anticipate that the proposed regulations will lead to industry consolidation and improved liquidity in the fractional ownership market, which will benefit investors," Parekh said.

Investing in fractional ownership

Before investing in fractional ownership, Parekh said one should consider the allocation of funds in their existing portfolio and ensure they have a good balance across all asset classes and for real estate fractional ownership is one of the best options.

"One should also ensure that they choose the right fractional ownership platform which has strong credentials, experience, investment manager and great post-investment services. It should be noted that one should choose an investment options which suits their risk profile while making lucrative returns in the long run," he added.

