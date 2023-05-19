English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsSEBI proposal on fractional real estate ownership platforms — how investors benefit

SEBI proposal on fractional real estate ownership platforms — how investors benefit

SEBI proposal on fractional real estate ownership platforms — how investors benefit
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  May 19, 2023 6:26:41 PM IST (Published)

Fractional ownership typically refers to small investment holdings of real estate assets. Many web-based platforms have mushroomed, which allow investors to put their money in malls, warehouses, buildings and so forth. Here's an expert's take on how SEBI's proposal can be a game changer for the commercial real estate investment industry.

Capital markets watchdog SEBI has recently floated a consultation paper for regulating all web-based platforms offering fractional ownership of real estate assets to protect small investors. Such fractional ownership of real estate assets is proposed to be brought as micro, small and medium REITs under SEBI's Real Estate Investment Trusts rules.

Live Tv

Loading...

Fractional ownership typically refers to small investment holdings of real estate assets. A number of web-based platforms have mushroomed in the past three years which allow investors to invest in malls, warehouses, buildings and so forth.


Decoding the proposal

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X