Sebi considering performance-based fees for mutual funds: Will investors benefit

With many actively managed mutual funds failing to beat their benchmark indices, market regulator is proposing the introduction of this new category of MF schemes with performance-linked fees.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering allowing mutual fund (MF) schemes to charge performance-based fees for managing funds. Currently, the fee is charged as a percentage of the assets under management (AUM), taking into account the fund size, subject to regulations for various types of schemes.
The proposal
“The proposal is similar to the fee structure of Portfolio Management Services (PMS), where the fund would charge upfront fees and levy a performance fee beyond a specified hurdle rate,” Gopal Kavalireddi, Head of Research at FYERS told CNBC-TV18.com.