Breaking News
Market records biggest single-day fall in two months
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsSebi considering performance based fees for mutual funds: Will investors benefit

Sebi considering performance-based fees for mutual funds: Will investors benefit

Sebi considering performance-based fees for mutual funds: Will investors benefit
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  May 5, 2023 2:55:08 PM IST (Published)

With many actively managed mutual funds failing to beat their benchmark indices, market regulator is proposing the introduction of this new category of MF schemes with performance-linked fees.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering allowing mutual fund (MF) schemes to charge performance-based fees for managing funds. Currently, the fee is charged as a percentage of the assets under management (AUM), taking into account the fund size, subject to regulations for various types of schemes.

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The proposal
With many actively managed mutual funds failing to beat their benchmark indices, market regulator is proposing the introduction of this new category of MF schemes with performance-linked fees.
“The proposal is similar to the fee structure of Portfolio Management Services (PMS), where the fund would charge upfront fees and levy a performance fee beyond a specified hurdle rate,” Gopal Kavalireddi, Head of Research at FYERS told CNBC-TV18.com.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X